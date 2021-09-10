Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for September 10, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The horoscope of the day presents a prediction for your sign based on the prediction of the stars.

ARIES

The period is good for researches, therapies, investigations and deepening. Moon and Venus join Scorpio. Count on more intuition and sensitivity. With good strategic sense, you can better evaluate proposals and figure out how to achieve the objective. Pay attention in the afternoon, when the Moon challenges Saturn: beware of excessive criticism, remain alert to avoid conflicts, try to understand the motivations of others. Take advantage of constructive and responsible initiatives, with more confidence and determination.

BULL

It is easier to identify what should not be changed, what is already bringing results. Moon and Venus enter scorpion: count on more strategic capacity for analysis and planning. The desire is more complicity in love, more involvement with your projects too. Depth is the key word. New projects should be well planned and discussed with people close to you. It is also worth investing in health care, finding room for improvement and studies.

TWINS

Good time to improve your work, take care of each detail with more attention, use new tools and techniques in your task. The Sun follows in Virgo, while the Moon follows in Scorpio: the mind and intuition are sharp for learning and discovery. It is important to keep your feet on the ground, dialogue, fine-tune projects in partnership and research more. You can further analyze proposals, events and possibilities. You can also assess your growth and gain clarity on important issues.

CANCER

Moon and Venus enter Scorpio, favoring the deepening of relationships. It is also a good time to transform old feelings, invest in therapies and cultivate detachment, as there is always something new and better ahead. You can strengthen the bonds of affection with those you love, cultivate more warmth and seduction to attract opportunities. It is worth investing in further studies, you can also observe yourself more to understand yourself better.

LION

Your energy is still high, a good time for contacts, meetings, investigations and research. Invest in your creative potential and in initiatives for professional growth. You can act autonomously while showing commitment, confidence, responsibility and commitment. It is time to cultivate more realism, judgment and practicality, more focus on the goals to be achieved. The Sun remains in Virgo, showing the need to feel useful, with more mature and strategic attitudes.

VIRGIN

The Moon remains in Scorpio, favoring exams and research. With Sun and Mars in your sign, count on more willingness, agility when dealing with practical issues, more capacity for analysis and investigation as well. Unexpected proposals, ideas and original invitations come into play. It’s time to look for new solutions and possibilities, in an atmosphere of freedom, at the same time with deep insights and understandings. Avoid rigid postures, try to make room for creativity, independence, autonomy and flexibility.

LB

You continue to finish old business as you prepare for a new solar cycle. The period favors dives into the soul, so that you can understand more about yourself, recognize your limitations, your talents and what needs to be improved. Moon and Venus enter Scorpio, increasing sensitivity. It is important to value the beauty, pleasure and comfort of material life, but this can be balanced with the development of objectivity. A good time to let go of old behavior patterns and create something new for your life.

SCORPION

Moon and Venus enter your sign, favoring studies, therapies, cures, restorations and purifications. With more sensitivity and intuition, you can understand yourself and others more. You can unravel mysteries or discover something important. It is time to assert your determination, conscience and willpower to transform yourself. Count on more courage, but avoid conflicts. Try to be open to sharing experiences, exchanges and the energy of others are also important.

SAGITTARIUS

It is worth investing in learning, in improving techniques, in the quality of the service it offers. The day is perfect for taking care of yourself and your healing processes. The Moon follows deep in Scorpio, favoring sharper perceptions for good diagnoses. You can clarify issues, gain more clarity and awareness of old issues. With Jupiter retrograde, it is important to evaluate your resources well, avoid waste, save, cultivate perseverance and carefully plan growth.

CAPRICORN

The Moon follows in Scorpio, favoring analysis. You can see where it’s worth investing your energy, where there is truth, integrity, and possibilities for the future. The keywords are: understand, search, gain clarity. Keep investing in new projects with commitment. Professionalism can and should come together with good manners, a smile, integrity. In the afternoon, Moon and Saturn ask to be careful with intolerant, childish and impatient attitudes. Remember that the difference is in action and not in words.

AQUARIUM

It takes more dedication, learn to give enough time for the seeds to germinate. The Moon remains in Scorpio, favoring deeper understandings and healing dialogues. Just be careful not to overspend or expect too much. It is important to control impulsivity and anxiety. Your soul yearns for changes and new things, learning is to combine creativity with commitment and determination. New ideas can and should be supported by wisdom, maturity and past experiences.

FISHES

Keep an eye out for development opportunities, new initiatives are favored. With Moon and Venus in Scorpio, it’s worth demonstrating your capabilities, acting with determination and autonomy as well. However, beware of pride, rigidity or demands in the afternoon. Learn to give in if necessary. This way you can solve everything more smoothly, without too many criticisms or demands. Try to hear the opinions of others. It’s important to give attention and affection to the people you love.