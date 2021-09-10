Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Thursday (9/9)

Aries

Thursday of complicity and affection in the heights with the Moon together with Mercury and Venus, facilitating the coexistence for the sign of Aries. Mutual cooperation strengthens friendships and partnerships, as the lunar harmony with Jupiter points out – although a strained Pluto contraindicates excessive involvement in the problems of others.

Bull

The Moon together with Mercury and Venus favors well-being. And it still connects you, from the Taurus sign, mentally and affectively with really cool things. Teamwork benefits from the Moon-Jupiter trine, but tensioned Pluto points out difficulties in dealing with transformations.

Twins

the sociable side of sign of Gemini outcrops with the Moon together with Mercury and Venus and the trine with Jupiter, contributing to the role of social networks. You will want to do things that connect you with your vocations. But tensioned Pluto suggests material challenges that can limit this, ok?

Cancer

Feel like living on the couch? Today, moments at home are more pleasant than ever for the Cancer sign, with the Moon harmonized with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter, promoting a pleasant interaction with the family. Just remember not to absorb anyone’s drama, okay?

Lion

A person from lion sign all charismatic? We have! Even more so with the Moon in harmony with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter, contributing to the communication processes. Important: try to convey serenity and self-confidence due to tensioned Pluto.

Virgin

The management of material life involves creativity and a sense of opportunity for those from the Virgo sign. This favors the use of resources available in everyday life, as suggested by the lunar harmony with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter. Be aware, however, of the desire to spend, given the Plutonian tension.

Lb

the posture of the Libra sign it takes on sympathy and articulate thinking – which benefits its public image, as suggested by the lunar harmony with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter. Don’t let challenges hinder family dialogue, okay?

Scorpion

This Thursday, the Moon meets Mercury and Venus in the crisis area, directing the thinking of the Scorpion sign for challenges and leaving the sensitivity sharp. Attention: being aware of the issues that bother you can help you find solutions!

Sagittarius

Friendly postures in the area, with the Moon harmonized with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter, enabling actions through intellectual and creative articulation. Tip for the Sagittarius sign: Tensioned Pluto warns of the risks of spending too much out there, stay tuned!

Capricorn

The experience with their skills intensifies in the Moon’s encounter with Mercury and Venus, making their journey pleasant and productive. Even more from an intellectual and resource management point of view. Just don’t try to beat goals in record time, girl from Capricorn sign.

Aquarium

The lunar conjunction with Mercury and Venus sharpens the connection of the Aquarius sign with spiritual aspects. The moment is one of optimism, considering the trines with Jupiter. Just don’t be in denial about the problems, as a tensioned Pluto alerts, okay?

Fishes

The intimate experience is good from an intellectual and emotional point of view. And this becomes essential to face challenges, as the Moon meets Mercury and Venus and trine Jupiter. the best for the Pisces sign it is dedicated to harmonizing private life, avoiding social exhibitions.

