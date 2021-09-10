Hotel where Chaves made history is shaken by a frightening earthquake

An earthquake caused massive damage to Mexico last Tuesday night (7). Acapulco it was one of the most shaken places by the force of nature. The Hotel Emporio, setting for epic episodes of the series Keys, was quite harmed.

Mexico’s press showed images of the hotel’s facade completely destroyed. Structures fell on vehicles parked in front of the site. No victims were found.

Trees fell and roads were damaged by the earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale. The newspaper Proceso reported that at least one person was a fatal victim. It was in the State of Guerrero – where Acapulco is located.

According to data from the National Seismological Institute of Mexico, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 17km from the city.

Chaves left SBT’s grid in the middle of last year after an imbroglio involving the family of Roberto Gómez Bolaños and Televisa, holder of the broadcasting rights for the past 40 years.

Yesterday there was an earthquake in Mexico, with a magnitude of 7.1 degrees. The epicenter was 18 kilometers from Acapulco. The Emporio hotel, where the Chaves gang recorded the iconic episodes of the series, suffered damage from the tremor. Structures crashed onto cars at the entrance. 📸 @RoblesPhotoMX pic.twitter.com/IpFxBk5ijV — Forum Chaves (@ForumChaves) September 8, 2021

#LAST HOUR | a fuerte # earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.9 it shook this martes to the CDMX, by which the security protocols were activated. pic.twitter.com/MwTcautdcv — Luces del Siglo (@lucesdelsiglo) September 8, 2021

🔴#Enterate | The earthquake recorded this night I put the prueba to the new Cablebus service, until now there are no reports of human losses. pic.twitter.com/t30Wxo2UkY — Luces del Siglo (@lucesdelsiglo) September 8, 2021

El Presidente @lopezobrador_ he stated that the Defense Secretary reported that there was a fall of bards and stones, but at this time major damages are being discarded in Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Puebla, where the earthquake was felt. https://t.co/Gxef39gvZY — Luces del Siglo (@lucesdelsiglo) September 8, 2021