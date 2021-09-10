Hotel where Chaves made history is shaken by a frightening earthquake

Hotel in Acapulco where a historical episode of the series Chaves was recorded after an earthquake in Mexico (Image: Playback / SBT)

An earthquake caused massive damage to Mexico last Tuesday night (7). Acapulco it was one of the most shaken places by the force of nature. The Hotel Emporio, setting for epic episodes of the series Keys, was quite harmed.

Mexico’s press showed images of the hotel’s facade completely destroyed. Structures fell on vehicles parked in front of the site. No victims were found.

Trees fell and roads were damaged by the earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale. The newspaper Proceso reported that at least one person was a fatal victim. It was in the State of Guerrero – where Acapulco is located.

According to data from the National Seismological Institute of Mexico, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 17km from the city.

Chaves left SBT’s grid in the middle of last year after an imbroglio involving the family of Roberto Gómez Bolaños and Televisa, holder of the broadcasting rights for the past 40 years.

