How Zé Trovão went from unknown truck driver to fugitive leader of national strike

by

  • Thais Carrança
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Ze thunder

Credit, reproduction

Photo caption,

Zé Trovão is one of the leaders of the national stoppage of truck drivers

“My life is destroyed, because I’m currently being politically persecuted, with a warrant for my arrest. And going through everything with the risk of never seeing my family again, because I’m not going to jail, because I’m not a criminal,” says Zé Trovão, as truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes became known.

The content, published in the early hours of this Thursday (9/9), is one of the dozens of videos published by the Pocketnarista militant in recent weeks on his official channel on Telegram.

The channel is part of an alternative communication strategy, created after the minister of the STF (Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of the profiles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube of those investigated for “inciting the practice of violent and threatening acts against democracy”, such as Trovão himself, country singer Sérgio Reis and federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ), among others.

Fugitive and with an order of arrest, accused of inciting raids on the STF and Congress, the truck driver continued commanding the most radical wing of pocketnarism in the truck drivers’ strike that spread to at least 15 states after the protests through social networks and communication applications. of September 7th.