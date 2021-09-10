“I don’t know what I’m doing with this shirt anymore for the guys to respect Neymar”, says shirt 10 | Brazilian Team

– Collective is the most important, I always appreciated that. At the same time, I’m very happy to be the top scorer record holder in the qualifiers, to be the greatest assistant with the Brazilian national team shirt and soon, if all goes well, to pass Pelé. I’m very happy. I don’t know anymore what I do with this shirt for the guys to respect Neymar.

1 of 1 Neymar Brasil x Peru Arena de Pernambuco — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar Brasil vs Peru Arena de Pernambuco — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Neymar takes yellow against Peru and is suspended for Brazil x Venezuela

Asked about the last sentence, Neymar complained about the treatment of the press. In recent days, the striker has received criticism in general for his physical condition and even made a point of showing his belly after the goal on Thursday.

Team performances: with another goal and good plays, Everton Ribeiro is the best in Brazil against Peru

– This is normal, not me. This has been coming for a long time, from you reporters, commentators and others as well. Sometimes I don’t even like to talk in interviews anymore, but at important moments I come to give my opinion…

Faced with the insistence to comment on the statement about the lack of respect, he left the outburst in the air, without directing his dissatisfaction.

“All kinds. Leave it to the guys to think a little there.”