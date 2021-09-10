In 24 hours, a man calls his ex, changes boyfriend and surprises guests

After spending three months organizing the wedding, architect and decorator Eder Meneghine, 60, decided to change grooms on the eve of the big day. After he and his ex-partner Dyls Reis, 23, ended their relationship, the decorator decided to ask his ex-boyfriend to marry him. Chef Hugo Oliveira, 42, was moved to tears with the order and said yes. And the guests only discovered the change at the time of the ceremony.

The union was celebrated last September 7, at Solar das Palmeiras, on Ilha da Gigóia, in the west side of Rio, where Meneghine also resides. The space has two thousand square meters of garden and is surrounded by nature.

Meneghine spoke this Thursday afternoon with the UOL and he said that the guests at the party, which cost R$ 250,000, only discovered the change on the day. “I told my guests: you’ve been to many weddings, but today you’re going to live an unforgettable day. Hugo was cheered for 20 minutes when he showed up,” he said excitedly.

The couple maintained a relationship for 16 years, ended due to the natural wear and tear of the relationship. For the past four years, the two had lived together as friends and had spoken frequently. Despite friends, Hugo would not participate in the businessman’s wedding, as he was not “accepted” by the then boyfriend of the decorator.

“We never understood why we parted and I remembered right away that there was someone who was going to make me happy. We were always together. We talked every other day. He was always with me. There are many kinds of love, right?” .

After mulling it over, the decorator made a big decision. “I thought a lot and meditated, until a message came to me that someone who deserved to be part of it came to me and I remembered Hugo who was my chef. If I had to give something to someone, it would be for him. Hugo lives on Ilha da Gigóia, he is no longer able to work, his motor condition was slightly affected, it was him”.

Despite the sudden change, the decorator said it was a very special moment. “It was a decision that prevailed friendship, common sense and affection. The beauty that exists within each person prevailed”.

Problems in the love relationship

Meneghine did not give details about what motivated the breakup with Dyls Reis, on the eve of the wedding, but he added that the age difference and the short period of relationship weighed. The two had been living together for a year.

“We liked each other, I took him to live with me at my house. Over time, I wanted to have this party and I proposed: ‘Let’s get married?’. I wanted to be happy, I thought I would be happy, but I started to feel irregularities that should not be mentioned. I asked for help at a professional, more technical level, and I only had to make that decision the day before.”

The ex-fiancé and his relatives, from Minas Gerais, returned home soon after the end of the relationship.

Pineapple cake with ostrich feathers was one of the highlights of the ceremony Image: Personal archive

Dream party

In addition to being an architect and decorator, Meneghine is also a well-known businessman in Rio de Janeiro. He owns restaurants and event venues. Because of the pandemic, the celebration was organized for 100 people. Among the guests, well-known names from Rio’s high society, such as socialite Vera Loyola, filmmaker Neville D’Almeida and drag Isabelita dos Patins, who took the alliances.

The cake was pineapple with ostrich feathers. The night was animated by DJ Alexandre Cappelli and Hugo’s presence was revealed to the guests to the sound of the classic Italian Con te Partirò.