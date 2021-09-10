in a monumental night, Messi breaks Pelé’s record with a hat-trick, Argentina trumps Bolivia and follows 2nd in the qualifiers

Another historic day for Messi. When the public returned to Monumental de Núñez, the ace scored three times, giving the victory to the Argentina before the Bolivia in the qualifiers and, in addition, overtaken Pelé and became the greatest scorer in the history of a South American team.

From start to finish, Argentina dominated. Those led by Scaloni gave no chance to the fragile Bolivian team and won with Messi’s three.

The shirt number 10 was worth the presence of the Argentine fans, who returned to the stadiums after a long time away due to the pandemic, and put on a show.

After 13 minutes, an anthological goal. Messi received it, gave a pen to the marker and placed the ball in the angle of goalkeeper Lampe.

In the second stage, at 18, the ace played with Lautaro Martínez and ended up pressed. In the leftover, with his right leg, he hit and scored.

The genius reached the hat-trick in the end. At 42, well positioned, Messi took advantage of Lampe’s rebound and reached third, being revered in the Monumental de Núñez.

With the three goals scored, Messi reached 79 goals and overtook Pelé, who has 77 for the Brazil. Thus, the Argentine surpassed the King and became the top scorer of a South American team.

Championship status

Argentina arrives at 18 points and follows in second place. With 6, Bolivia follows in the vice-lantern.

The ace of the game: Messi

When the public returned to Argentina’s matches, Messi worked magic at the Monumental de Núñez, scored three times and commanded the victory against the Bolivians.

With the three goals scored, the ace reached 79 goals, surpassed Pelé, who has 77 for the Brazilian team, and became the top scorer in the history of a South American team.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Thursday (7). Argentina faces the Paraguay, away from home, while Bolivia visits the Ecuador.

Datasheet

Argentina 3 x 0 Bolivia

GOALS: Messi (3x) (Argentina)

ARGENTINA: Musso; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi (Martínez Quarta) and Acuña; De Paul (Palacios), Paredes, Papu Gómez (Joaquín Correa) and Di María (Nico González); Messi and Lautaro Martínez (Ángel Correa). Technician: Lionel Scaloni

BOLIVIA: Lampe; Jusino, Haquin and Quinteros; Jesús Segredo (Bejarano), Saavedra (Fernández), Justiniano, Villarroel (Ramiro Vaca) and José Segredo; Marcelo Moreno and Henry Vaca (Algaranaz). Technician: César Farías