In a scenario of uncertainty, Verde Asset sees a premium on the Stock Exchange and real interest rates and wants to increase risk “little”

Luis Stuhlberger (Credit: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Given the fall in capital markets over the last month and a feeling of greater risk aversion in the Brazilian market, with water crisis, inflationary pressure, in addition to fiscal and political noise, investors may wonder: the time is for expand risk exposure, increasing bullish positions amid recent declines, or adopting a more defensive strategy in the face of major uncertainties?

In the assessment of the renowned manager Verde Asset, there is enough premium in the stock market and in the middle part of the real interest curve (above inflation) to maintain current positions and gradually increase portfolio risk.

“In other words, the market is cheaper, but not stupidly cheap (whether it will reach this level is perhaps the most relevant question)”, writes the manager.

In a letter to shareholders referring to the performance of the Verde FIC FIM multimarket fund in August, Luis Stuhlberger’s manager reinforced the more nebulous environment in the domestic scene, which tends to intensify even more in 2022, as it is an election year.

“The local scenario continues with extremely high doses of uncertainty. The government stimulates the flames of an institutional crisis, which leads to the erosion of the pillars of fiscal balance, in a macroeconomic context of above-normal complexity: worst year of rainfall in historical series, frosts in parts of the country and global problems with supply chains” , writes to Verde.

Even so, the manager continues to see good opportunities on the stock exchange and in fixed income securities linked to inflation.

While the outlook is positive for the local stock market, at least in the short term, given the post-Covid economic reopening, when analyzing the discount rate (or the valuation), Verde sees a very strong rise in interest rates on the curve, “stimulated by persistent inflation and greater fiscal risk, with constant attacks on the spending ceiling”.

“In this dispute, the discount rate has been winning and, for this reason, the Brazilian stock market is in decline this year”, he assesses.

In the fixed-income market, Verde highlights the fall of around 7% in the IMA-B 5+ (real long-term interest rate index) in the year, and the rates on intermediary IPCA+ Treasury bonds around 4.5 % – which considers “an already quite high level”.

“Despite the challenges of high inflation and pressure on the Central Bank, it is difficult to believe that this level of real interest is sustainable in the coming years. Either inflation will be higher or the nominal will be lower”, writes the house.

In August, the Green FIC FIM fund, the company’s flagship, had gains of 0.33%, below the CDI variation, which was 0.42%. In the accumulated result for the year, the fund also yields below the benchmark, with gains of 1.62%, against a 2.06% variation of the CDI.

In the period, the fund had gains on positions taken in interest in developed markets and losses on positions in Brazil, particularly in equities, but also in real interest and in currency.

