Indigenous women act in Brasília for more rights and against ‘timeframe’ | Federal District

Indigenous women camped in Brasília took to the streets, on the march, this Friday morning (10), to ask for “More rights” to native peoples and claiming against the so-called “time frame” ( see below ), which deals with the demarcation of land, under judgment in the Supreme Court (STF).

At 9 am, the group left the camp’s headquarters, at Funarte, and continued along the Eixo Monumental and via W3 Sul. During the protest, traffic was partially blocked. The lanes were cleared as the protesters advanced.

The destination was Praça do Compromisso, on 704 Sul, where a monument honors the Pataxó Indian, Galdino Jesus dos Santos, who was burned alive by five middle-class youths in 1997 at Asa Sul. At around 10:30 am, the group arrived to the square and, next to the monument, burned a doll that, according to the protesters, represented the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

UNDERSTAND : What is the time frame on indigenous lands

: What is the time frame on indigenous lands JUDGMENT: Indigenous people camped in Brasília celebrate the vote of Fachin who took a stand against a time frame in the STF

2 of 6 Indigenous people burn a puppet in the Compromisso square, in Brasília — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1 Indigenous people burn a puppet in the Praça do Compromisso, in Brasília — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1

According to the organizers, the group is formed by Indigenous women from 172 peoples, from different regions of the country.

“Women who participate in the II National March of Indigenous Women demonstrate in defense of their original rights, their territories, their bodies and their spirituality.”

3 of 6 Indigenous women march in Brasília — Photo: Cimi/Divulgação Indigenous women march in Brasília — Photo: Cimi/Divulgação

Indigenous women march against the ‘timeframe’ in Brasília

4 of 6 Indigenous women march in Brasília — Photo: Cimi/Divulgação Indigenous women march in Brasília — Photo: Cimi/Divulgação

5 of 6 Indigenous women march in Brazil — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1 Indigenous women march in Brazil — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1

The act was scheduled to take place on Thursday (9), but the march was postponed due to the demonstrations that had been taking place on the Esplanade of Ministries since September 7, with anti-democratic and unconstitutional guidelines.

After the STJ denies habeas corpus, truck drivers who have occupied Esplanada dos Ministérios for 5 days in Brasília, begin to leave

According to the National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestrality (Anmiga), the decision to postpone the protest was aimed at “guarantee the lives of the women present“.

Judgment of the timeframe continues next Thursday (15). Voting has been underway since August 26, at the STF, and should define the future of demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil.

6 of 6 March of Indigenous Women, in Brasília — Photo: Alass Derivas March of Indigenous Women in Brasília — Photo: Alass Derivas

What is the time frame

The judgment, which is considered one of the most important in the recent history of the STF, will define the future of indigenous land demarcations in the country. The ministers’ decision could set the course for more than 300 demarcation processes that are open in the country.

Rapporteur of the time frame at the STF, Fachin votes against the demarcation of indigenous lands

Since August 26, the STF has judged whether the demarcation of indigenous lands should follow the criterion that defines that ethnic groups can only claim areas that were already occupied by them before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, the so-called “time frame “.

On Thursday (9), the rapporteur of the process, Minister Edson Fachin, said in a vote that indigenous ownership is not equal to civil ownership and should not be investigated from this perspective, but based on the Constitution – which guarantees them the original right to land.

“The rights of indigenous communities consist of fundamental rights, which guarantee the maintenance of the conditions of existence and dignified life for the Indians”, said the minister.

“Land for the indigenous people has no commercial value, as in the private sense of ownership […].It is about a relationship of identity, spirituality and existence’ “, pointed out Fachin.