Indirect? Arthur exposes ‘chaotic energy’ in the BBB group and hits fans

Physical instructor Arthur Picoli exposed the “chaotic energy” in the group of ex-participants of “BBB 21” and some followers pointed out a supposed indirect to Arcrebiano, better known as Bil, who was confirmed in the cast of “A Fazenda 13” – this one it will be the model’s third consecutive reality show in 2021.

On his Twitter profile, the capixaba wrote: “I’m crying there in the ‘BBB’ group”. Digital influencer and ex-sister Camilla de Lucas commented and joked that it was “the outbreak”. Picoli was amused and said it was “amazing the chaotic energy there”.

I’m crying at the BBB group 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Arthur Picoli 🎮 (@arthurpicoli) September 9, 2021

The chaotic energy is amazing there 😂 — Arthur Picoli 🎮 (@arthurpicoli) September 9, 2021

With the repercussion in fan comments pointing out that the publication would be in reference to Bil’s going to the Record TV program, Arthur Picoli countered and pointed out that he doesn’t waste “time talking badly about others”. “The game is related to ‘BBB’. May everyone involved in the program be happy,” he said.

Later, the physical instructor posted: “Brother, we’re from the same staff, I have something called respect and professional ethics. And anyone who wants to think otherwise, I’m just sorry.”

Guys, I waste time speaking ill of others no hahaha, the joke is related to BBB 🤜🏻🤛🏻

May everyone involved in the program be happy 🙌🏻 Right now I’m in the hotel room scared to death of the wind that’s here hahaha — Arthur Picoli 🎮 (@arthurpicoli) September 9, 2021

Mano, we are from the same staff, I have something called RESPECT and professional ethics. And whoever wants to think otherwise, I’m just sorry hahahaha — Arthur Picoli 🎮 (@arthurpicoli) September 9, 2021

Bil in ‘The Farm’

Record TV announced today who will be the next famous confined in the reality show “A Fazenda”, and the name of Arcrebian physical instructor, the Bil of “BBB 21”, is among those who will dispute the millionaire prize.

Born in Espírito Santo, but living in Goiás, Arcrebiano gained national notoriety earlier this year when he was cast in “BBB 21” and became the second eliminated from the reality show. Despite a short spell, it was quite controversial, especially because of the relationship between the physical educator and rapper Karol Conká – he even asked to leave the program because of his involvement with the singer.

In May, Bil was cast in the fifth season of “No Limite”, also on Globo, and, as happened on “Big Brother Brasil”, he asked to leave the competition. However, the famous emphasizes that his decision was motivated by physical health problems, but is prevented by contractual issues from talking about the matter.