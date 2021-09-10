International Space Station crew safe after smoke detection

A smoke alarm has been activated on a Russian service module on the International Space Station (ISS), Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday (9). Russian news agencies reported that cosmonauts smelled burning plastic.

According to Roscosmos, all systems functioned correctly after smoke detection and the crew is safe. Plans for a spacewalk still on the farm are still in place, the space agency said.

The Russian space agency reported that a smoke detector and an alarm were triggered on the Zvezda’s service module, which provides accommodation for ISS crew – at this time, batteries were being recharged on the spot.

“Today, September 9, 2021, at 4:55 am Moscow time, a smoke detector was triggered in the service module Zvezda of the Russian segment of the International Space Station during automatic battery charging, and an alarm was triggered.” says the statement.

The RIA agency, citing audio communications transmitted by the US space agency NASA, reported that Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky was the one who detected the smoke inside the site.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the smell of burning plastic or electronics had spread from the Russian segment to the US section of the ISS.

The space station has suffered several setbacks recently.

Russian space officials said in July that a software failure and a possible lapse of human attention had caused the entire space station to move out of its normal flying position 400 km above Earth, with seven crew members on board.

Written by Alexander Marrow, edited by Timothy Heritage, Reuters.