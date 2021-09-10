iPhone 13 line has colors and memory options published in store

We are a few days away from finally getting to know Apple’s new phones. The Cupertino company is expected to announce the iPhone 13 line at an event scheduled for next Tuesday (14), and while that doesn’t happen, we have access to more and more information about smartphones.

This time, we have a supposed confirmation of the color and storage options that the four models of the line will have when they arrive on the market. The details were published on the official website of a store in Ukraine and reveal the features of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



According to the information, the iPhone 13 Mini will come in six color options — black, blue, purple, pink, white and red — with 64GB versions and 128GB of internal storage. The standard edition, the iPhone 13, will be available in the same colors, but with more internal memory — there are 128 GB or 256 GB available.

Finally, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will arrive in black, silver, gold and bronze. While the first will be available in 128GB and 256GB versions, the second will have larger storage, with 256GB or 512GB variants.

This information counters previous rumors that the 256GB version would be removed on Pro models, being replaced by an even more expensive one with 1TB of storage.

What to expect from the iPhone 13 series?

(Image: Playback/ConceptsiPhone)

The iPhone 13 line should come with the A15 Bionic chipset, produced by Apple itself, in all models. The smallest model in the series must be equipped with a 5.4-inch panel and have a 2,406 mAh battery.

The intermediate models, in other words, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, will have the same size, with 6.1 inches and the same battery capacity — they are 3,095 mAh for each one. Finally, the flagship of the line, iPhone 13 Pro Max, is speculated with a significantly larger battery, 4,352 mAh, which will be as generous as its 6.7-inch panel.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple Lab)

All four models are expected to support 25W fast charging and will ship with a new MagSafe charger. However, just like the iPhone 12 line, they should not include the accessories in the box.

Source: 91Mobiles