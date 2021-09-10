iPhone 14 may have Face ID under the display, but there is a caveat.

Update (09/09/21) – JB

Apple is expected to announce the new members of the iPhone 13 family next week. Therefore, the season of rumors and leaks involving the iPhone 14 line is officially open, even if the devices do not reach the market until 2022. Recently, we saw that Apple is interested in delivering the Touch ID under the display, but new rumors indicate that the Cupertino giant wants to go much further. According to Chinese sources, the advancement of under-display camera technology should allow the company to take the Face ID sensors below the OLED screen. However, Apple will only end up with the notch, as the company intends to use the hole solution to accommodate the front camera iPhone 14. Commenting on the matter, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said that everything could change in the final iPhone design. I would say the Face ID under the display is not yet final because it is being worked on. Still, it’s much easier than inserting a camera under the display. For now, Apple has not commented on the matter.









Update (7/28/2021) – GS

iPhone 14: OLED LTPO screens should come with built-in Touch ID and Face ID

Earlier this month, there was a rumor that all versions of the iPhone 14 should come equipped with OLED LTPO screens and built-in Touch ID, however, a recent Apple patent seems to indicate that the device’s screen should also have Face improvements. ID, resulting in a new design for the traditional top notch. According to several reports, Apple got stuck with the current screen notch, something we’ll also see on the iPhone 13, as it hasn’t found a new locking method that’s safe, effective and fits its standards to replace Face ID, however , they seem to have solved the problem for future generations.





According to a new patent filed by the Cupertino giant, the new devices will feature a sensor below the screen. The patent serves to show that the iPhone can directly receive light transmitted through the screen by placing the sensor below the screen. This sensor applies to various image sensors such as ambient light, structural light, digital and facial recognition sensors.





The patent means that part of the screen may have an “image hole defined by an opaque background,” which Apple calls an “aperture.” In order to be able to use Touch ID and Face ID normally, the pixel density in this area of ​​the screen will be less than elsewhere. Another possibility is that when Face ID and Touch ID are active, the pixels in that area will be smaller, increasing when these tools are not in use. As such, it seems that only on the iPhone 14 will we see big changes in the line’s designs. Do you think the iPhone 13 will sell less because it doesn’t feature major design changes?

Update (06/07/2021) – EB

iPhone 14: All variants must have LTPO OLED screens with built-in Touch ID

Several rumors mention the return of the Touch ID under the display on the iPhone 14, which is due to be released in 2022. Today we have one more source reporting specs of the screens for the entire line of iPhones due to arrive next year with LTPO technology and many improvements.





The display specs come from The Elec, where it says LG should be supplying the LTPS OLED screens for Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 mini and is already gearing up to ramp up production, even converting part of its production line. to manufacture more LTPO screens, which would be destined for the 2022 models.





It’s also said that the iPhone 14 won’t have a mini version, as Apple should focus on devices with larger screens, which makes sense considering the low demand for the device. For now, this information still needs further confirmation, as even the iPhone 13 hasn’t been announced, but we’re expected to see at least 120Hz screens on this year’s Pro models, which may give us hope to see more improvements in 2022 .

Update (06/24/21) – JB iPhone 14 can mark back Touch ID with sensor under display, analyst says

Despite the strong market focus on the launch of the iPhone 13 line, many analysts are already looking to 2022 in order to anticipate the main new features of the iPhone 14 line. An example of this was revealed this week by the well-known and trusted Ming-Chi Kuo. According to the analyst, Apple should finally resurrect the Touch ID in next year’s models. This is because the company must be able to implement the digital reader technology under the display, something that is already quite common in smartphones in the Android universe. In addition, the Cupertino giant is expected to sell the iPhone 14 family with four models and two screen sizes: 6.1 and 6.7 inches. As the manufacturer doesn’t want the price of the simplest device to exceed US$900, the cost cut should make the new reader only present in the Pro variants.





Other details commented by Kuo still include a new 48 MP wide-angle camera, in addition to several software enhancements. The iPhone Mini variant, on the other hand, should really die in generation 13. Thus, Apple must release a new iPhone SE so that it becomes the cheapest iPhone 5G of all time. However, it should be remembered that everything still needs to be considered as just another rumor, as Apple has not commented on the matter.





Original text (12/07/20)

Zoom in! iPhone 14 may bring Samsung periscopic lens for optical approximation

While top-of-the-line cellphones have no longer firepower as a concern thanks to fast, powerful processors launched in recent years, a frequent industry concern is about the quality of the cameras offered in these flagships. Not hardly one of the main appeals of more expensive smartphones is the optical zoom offer, a trend initiated by Huawei with the P30 Pro and its insane hybrid zoom, which has since been followed by the industry. We’ve reached a new level with the S20 Ultra, despite the meager result when the Space Zoom reaches its maximum zoom capability of 100x. Apple, however, has started implementing a 2x optical zoom on its devices, but it may be willing to go further from 2022 onwards.



