iPhone 6S and SE: understand if WhatsApp will continue to work on these models

by

This Wednesday (8), WhatsApp announced that it will stop working on more than 40 smartphone devices (see list below) from November. The statement soon left users of some iPhone models worried.

According to Facebook, owner of the messaging application, WhatsApp will no longer operate on devices that have up to version 9 of iOS, the operating system for Apple devices.

Owners of the iPhone 6S and SE models were the most apprehensive about the change. The models were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively, with iOS 9 embedded, and many are still in use today.

However, Whatsapp will not lose its function in these templates. Version 9 only corresponds to the system with which the cell phones were originally released. But the models are compatible with messaging app updates up to iOS 14.7, released in July this year.

The app will no longer work on Apple devices that are still using iOS 9 and are no longer able to update their systems.

As a result, the application will continue to work without restrictions on these and other Apple devices. From iPhone 5 — which hasn’t been updated since iOS 10 — to models onwards, everyone is able to continue running the WhatsApp app.

The app’s recommendation is for iPhone 6S and SE users to update their systems (at least to iOS 10), to continue to have access not only to WhatsApp, but other features and security improvements.

Check out which smartphone models WhatsApp will stop working

  • WhatsApp will stop working on over 40 smartphone models as of November 1st. See list


    Credit: Sergei Konkov/TASS

  • iPhones that no longer support upgrading to iOS 10 or higher


    Credit: Apple logo on a Macbook. 12/4/2020. REUTERS/Ruvic data

  • Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2


    Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

  • LG Lucid 2, Optimus models: F7, F5, L3 II Dual, L5, L5 II, L5 Dual, L3 II, L7, L7 II Dual, F6, Enact, L4 II Dual, F3, L4 II, L2 II, Nitro HD , 4X HD and F3Q


    Credit: 01/09/2009 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

  • Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2


    Credit: Photo: Tyrone Siu – Mar.25.2019/ REUTERS

  • Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S


    Credit: Unsplash

  • ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum


    Credit: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash

  • HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8


    Credit: Photo: Giuseppe Manfra/gettyimages

1 in 8