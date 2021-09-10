iPhone 6S and SE: understand if WhatsApp will continue to work on these models

This Wednesday (8), WhatsApp announced that it will stop working on more than 40 smartphone devices (see list below) from November. The statement soon left users of some iPhone models worried.

According to Facebook, owner of the messaging application, WhatsApp will no longer operate on devices that have up to version 9 of iOS, the operating system for Apple devices.

Owners of the iPhone 6S and SE models were the most apprehensive about the change. The models were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively, with iOS 9 embedded, and many are still in use today.

However, Whatsapp will not lose its function in these templates. Version 9 only corresponds to the system with which the cell phones were originally released. But the models are compatible with messaging app updates up to iOS 14.7, released in July this year.

The app will no longer work on Apple devices that are still using iOS 9 and are no longer able to update their systems.

As a result, the application will continue to work without restrictions on these and other Apple devices. From iPhone 5 — which hasn’t been updated since iOS 10 — to models onwards, everyone is able to continue running the WhatsApp app.

The app’s recommendation is for iPhone 6S and SE users to update their systems (at least to iOS 10), to continue to have access not only to WhatsApp, but other features and security improvements.

Check out which smartphone models WhatsApp will stop working