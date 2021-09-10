Japanese fan completes collection with all 1244 games ever released for Game Boy

The entire collection was achieved with the help of Twitter followers

THE collecting practice it’s not for everyone. It’s hardly something cheap and ending. At least for a Japanese it ended, since he managed to have all Game Boy (and Game Boy Color) games in two years, a while, I would say, impressive. Altogether there are 1,244 titles.

The Twitter User Shouta, achieved the achievement thanks to the support of people on the social network. When he was looking for a specific game, he would post to Twitter and others network users helped him in his search for the title. This was one of the factors that led Shouta to complete the collection in two years.

The journey through the complete collection started in september 2019 and now, exactly two years later, Shouta has the 1,244 Gameboy games in hands. Your entire collection is made up of Japanese games. The number of notebook titles in the US, for example, reaches 1,046. If some games developed in Japan are still around today, imagine in the 90s, when this was much more common (apart from problems with translations).



“I always liked the Game Boy and I had a few games I bought to play,” the owner of the collection told Kotaku. “Over time, I ended up deciding to complete the entire ‘set’ of games.” As Shouta progressed in his collection, he was posting on Twitter and his followers helped him search for the missing games. “If it weren’t for Twitter, it would take five years,” Shouta said.

According to him, all games have been tested and are working normally. They are stored on shelves of his own making. Shouta isn’t sure how much he spent on the collection, but it shouldn’t have been small. A Game Boy Cartridge comes at a cost 50,000 yen (BRL 2,369), the cartridge in the box with the manual may bend, reaching 100,000 yes (BRL 4,739).

The rarest game is the Jaguar Sewing Machine Embroidery-Only Software: Mario Family, which could be used with the Jaguar JN-100 sewing machine by plugging it into the Game Boy. The machine could sew 32 preset game figures. This was one of Nintendo’s weird creations at the time.



“I also have a desire to collect Game Boy Advance (games) but I think I’ll start by making the shelves, like I did for the Game Boy,” says Shouta. The collector goes far, since with 600 games of Nintendinho (NES), is not so far from completing this collection.

Via: Kotaku