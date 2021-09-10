João Victor praises Raul at Corinthians and wants goals to “be one of the best in Brasileirão” | corinthians

João Victor gave an online press conference this Friday after Corinthians training. One of the highlights of the team in the Brasileirão, the defender will form a pair with Raul Gustavo against Atlético-GO, on Sunday, at 18:15, in Goiânia, as Gil will be automatically suspended.

– The expectation is the best possible. I played with Raul right here at the pro, when we were playing with a three-line. The two of us as a duo will be the second time. He has a lot of quality, I’m sure he’s going to take the field and add a lot to our team – João highlighted.

– Everyone likes Raul, he’s a good boy. He lived through some difficult moments, but he knew how to deal with it, the family supported him, the group welcomed him and now he will have the opportunity to take the field and give his best – he added.

Another Corinthians novelty should be the entry of Willian as a starter. The 33-year-old midfielder has returned to Timão and has everything to make his debut this weekend.

– Whether it premieres or not, we’ll only know on Sunday (laughs). But Willian is a very experienced player, with technical quality. Accompanying him in training, we see that he will help a lot.

João Victor returned to participate in a press conference after two months. In July, when the team was still 13th, he stated that the press and fans “were going to see where Corinthians would finish in the championship”, suggesting an evolution. The team turned the turn in sixth position.

– I had confidence in the work, we had been dedicating ourselves, Professor Sylvinho had just arrived and was starting to put his ideas into practice, the group was getting along. Things were flowing – highlighted the boy, one of the highlights of the team in 2021.

Named by many as one of the best young defenders in Brasileirão, João says that maybe he needs to start swinging the net to be even more valued:

– We must always evolve. I always try to make as few mistakes as possible to leave the field with victory. A goal is always important, although it’s not our job, as we have to avoid them. But I think that if these goals start to come out, the chance of me becoming one of the best defenders in the championship becomes greater – he projected.

Starting 18 of the 19 games in the first round, João highlights Flamengo’s attack as the most dangerous one he faced:

– There are several high quality attackers that we play, but against Flamengo, which was an atypical game in which our team did not do well, Flamengo’s attackers and midfielders formed the most difficult attack to score and overcome – he admitted.