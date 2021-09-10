Kalil says contamination among fans in Atlético and Cruzeiro games was 0.1% – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Amira Hissa/PBH



The decision to allow the public to return to the stadiums in Belo Horizonte was taken this Thursday based on the results of the covid-19 transmission rate in the two test events held at Mineirão in August: Atlético x River Plate and Cruzeiro x Confiança . According to the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, of the 14 thousand tests carried out on the fans who attended the Gigante da Pampulha, only 0.1% tested positive for the disease.

“We had a result of 14 thousand tests in which the incidence was 0.1%. This gave us some peace of mind, and we are going to walk, take steps, fight, try, but we are not going to give up. The obligation of the public authorities is to facilitate the everyone’s life, and we know that football is an important part of leisure, as a show, as all this is important for culture, for fun. That’s what we have to do,” said Kalil.

The rate represents 14 infected people in the universe of 14 thousand tests performed. Despite the crowds and the lack of masks, the number of people infected with covid-19 was much lower than expected by the mayor, who was frightened by the images of Atlético’s game and, therefore, decided to veto the return of the public to the stadiums in Belo Horizonte on August 22nd.

The maximum capacity of the stadiums is still 30%. However, the surroundings of the arenas will be blocked for access only to fans who have tickets. In addition, there will be beer sales inside the stadium, which will be closed an hour before the match so that people are not crowded in bars.