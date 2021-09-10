Kathryn Prescott, from “Skins”, is hit by a car and is in serious condition; sister asks for help: “I need to be there”; know details

What a sadness! Actress Kathryn Prescott, 30, was hit by a cement truck on Tuesday (7), in New York. Kathryn was best known for her role as Emily in the series “Skins“, in which she starred alongside her twin sister Megan Prescott. The actress was crossing a highway when she was hit and, according to Megan, is “lucky to be alive” after the accident.

Megan shared her sister’s situation on social media. In the statement, she asks for “urgent help” to get into the United States. Emily, in addition to being in serious condition, is alone in the hospital, as all her family members live in England. By Covid-19’s prevention measures, foreigners are prohibited from entering the country directly.

“I got the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday night”, started. “After facing complex surgery, some of Kathryn’s injuries include: pelvis fractured in two places, both legs, feet and left hand also fractured. She is incredibly lucky to be alive and barely escaped paralysis.“, continued.

The girl also said that doctors believe Kathryn will recover, but that the presence of a family member is essential. “Doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery, but that will only be possible with the right care starting right now. She is alone in New York, with no family members. I need help getting to New York to support your recovery. I will have to help her until she can start walking again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything, as she will be able to do incredibly little on her own. She will be in rehab for a long time and will need 24-hour care even after she leaves the hospital”, he vented.

Megan has asked her followers for help if they know of any way to get to the US. “I am devastated. I am fully vaccinated, yesterday I had a PCR test and I can fly at any time. I have hospital documents confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and I’m willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.”, he said, stating that he asked the US embassy to lift the restrictions, which was denied.

She encouraged fans to share the post while trying to find a way to appeal the US authorities’ decision. “I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to reach my sister to take care of her and right now I can’t do that. I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I’m heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister at this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me. I don’t want her to go through this alone”, wrote Megan. Check the full statement:

Both Megan and Kathryn Prescott became known after being introduced in the second generation of “Skins”, starting in the third season. Kathryn also played Carter Stevens/Linden Wilson in the series “Finding Carter” as well as roles in the movies “Dude” and “To The Bone” on Netflix. Here we are rooting for the short and full recovery of the actress.