Latam Airlines receives $5 billion financing offers and talks about the next 5 years





LATAM Airlines Group SA and some of its debtor affiliates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States and Peru today unveiled their five-year business plan along with several advances related to their Chapter 11 exit financing process. This milestone is one of the final steps before submitting your reorganization plan. By 2024, LATAM expects to recover profitability to the levels of 2019 and, by 2026, to increase operating income by 78% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

As part of its exit financing process, LATAM has so far received several offers from its major creditors and majority shareholders, each providing more than $5 billion of new funds, which reaffirms the market’s confidence in LATAM.

Highlights of LATAM’s business plan

The business plan includes a view of demand recovery, the fleet plan and financial and operational projections until 2026, among other information. Regarding projected capacity (ASKs), the group expects to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024 and have a growth of 7% by 2026, compared to 2019, due to the expected recovery of the domestic market by 2022 and the international one by 2024 , in line with what was announced by the sector.

The recovery is supported by the operational increase in the domestic market of LATAM Airlines Brasil so far, which reached the capacity (measured in ASK) of 77% in August, compared to 2019, and should exceed 100% compared to 2019 at the beginning of 2022. The domestic market for affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile has already reached 72% in August, while the group’s international recovery, both short flights in the region and long flights, continues to be affected by travel restrictions.

Compared to 2019, total revenue is expected to grow 13% until 2026, while passenger and cargo revenue is expected to grow 8% and 59%, respectively.





Cost reduction initiatives during the Chapter 11 process, including increased efficiency through digital transformation, renegotiation with suppliers and fleet restructuring, total more than US$900 million per year and have allowed LATAM to structurally modify its base of costs. Fleet costs alone represent more than 40% of annual cash savings compared to 2019.

The group also hopes to improve its CASK (cost per ASK) of passengers except fuel, which, before the impact of inflation, is estimated at $3.3 cents for 2024, with some domestic operations even lower. In turn, LATAM managed to vary its costs, from 65% in 2019 to 80% in 2021-2022, which will allow it to better adapt to the non-linear demand recovery.

Fleet costs alone indicate an annual cash cost savings of more than 40% compared to 2019.

LATAM projects an operating margin (EBIT) of 11.2% in 2026, the highest since 2010.

“Despite the dramatic crisis we faced, we made the most of our restructuring, not only becoming substantially more efficient, but also consolidating a better value proposition for customers, which has been reinforced by the strong interest we have received in providing exit financing ”, says Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines. “We will emerge from this process as a highly competitive and sustainable group of airlines, with a very efficient cost structure, while maintaining the unrivaled air network and connectivity that LATAM offers in all the markets in which it operates”.

Request to extend the exclusivity period

LATAM has filed a motion seeking to extend the exclusivity period to present its reorganization plan until October 15, 2021 and request approval of the same plan by December 15, 2021. The requested extensions will promote the development of a reorganization plan reorganization that satisfies LATAM’s exit capital and financing needs and assists in negotiations with the various stakeholders in Chapter 11.

Update on LATAM Chapter 11 process

LATAM is currently negotiating with various stakeholders to agree on a reorganization and exit financing plan to successfully emerge from Chapter 11 in compliance with all applicable laws.

In recent months, as part of the Chapter 11 process, LATAM has developed and made available certain material non-public information to stakeholders who are under confidentiality agreements. This information includes five-year projections and an initial estimate (with high and low scenarios) of total claims. This initial estimate totals approximately $8 billion in the low scenario ($14.2 billion including intercompany complaints) and $9.9 billion in the high scenario ($16 billion including intercompany complaints).





In accordance with the terms of these confidentiality agreements and in promoting the process, LATAM made certain disclosures today, publishing material facts in Chile and filling out Forms 6-K in the United States, which include LATAM’s financial projections and other information in Chapter 11 .

Likewise, in connection with these negotiations, LATAM presented a proposal for an indicative structure for its reorganization for $5 billion of equity financing and contemplated a plan agreed between the stakeholders that included, among other things, a commitment to certain rights and compliance with both the US Bankruptcy Code and Chilean law.

In response to its presentation, LATAM received several non-binding financing and exit capital proposals, as well as restructuring proposals from its main creditors and majority shareholders. Each exit proposal contemplates raising more than US$ 5 billion through the issuance of new debt and equity in LATAM Airlines Group SA, which would have the support of the proposing parties. In addition, with each proposal, the proponents consider that, if approved and implemented, it would result in a substantial dilution of the currently existing shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA

LATAM will continue to discuss the proposals with the proponents and other interested parties, some of which have agreed to remain under confidentiality agreements. LATAM seeks to ensure that any exit strategy allows you to emerge with a robust capital structure, adequate liquidity and the ability to successfully execute your business plan. Any plan will be implemented in accordance with the applicable requirements of the US Bankruptcy Code and Chilean law.

LATAM will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the progress of Chapter 11. In addition, it plans to call its shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders when appropriate, according to the progress of negotiations with the various interested parties that are currently pending.

Request of interest for potential financing of Tranche B

As of July 31, 2021, LATAM reported liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion, which accounts for $1.1 billion in cash and $800 million in undrawn DIP financing.

LATAM’s existing DIP (debtor-in-possession) funding provides for a possible additional third tranche (“Tranche B”) of secured funding of up to US$750 million, in addition to the existing US$1.3 billion lines in Tranche A and US$ 1.15 billion in Tranche C, whose funds have not been fully withdrawn to date.

Given the current favorable market conditions, LATAM is soliciting expressions of interest from potential lenders of a credit line under Tranche B and will consider proposals to determine whether it can access funds at a more competitive rate than the existing credit lines of the companies. Tranches A and C.

