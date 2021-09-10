Latino denies proposing Val Marchiori’s dating relationship

Latino spoke up after Val Marchiori claimed he proposed her a cover relationship for fame. To the newspaper “Extra”, the singer denied.

“I’ve always respected this lady. I’ve never been to the Vogue Ball alone. I’ve always been committed. Just look for you in the archives there. I’m full of heart and I’ve never done media about it, because I never needed it,” said Latino, who joked :

Does not make sense! Unless she’s about to release a new show and wants to come up with it, she just might. ‘Rich and mangers’ (laughs).

The artist also said that he was surprised by the “nonsense” of Val Marchiori. “It’s so lacking to talk, right?! You can only. I’ve sold 8 million records in these almost 30 years of career without having to appear with relationships,” he declared, noting that he never liked to be with famous women.

If you take my background, I’ve always preferred to help girls become famous. I am a selfless figure and am passionate about real love. I don’t live on love falsehoods. I prefer to believe that she is doing this so that I can generate notes for her new program, so that I can continue to respect this lady.

In an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, Val Marchiori said that Latino’s “proposal” took place at a Carnival ball.

“I was going to have the Vogue Ball, I was alone and he [Latino] said, ‘Val, are we going to show up at the ball as boyfriends?’ I said: ‘Me? What?!’ I didn’t even know him very well. And he said, ‘Because we’re going to bomb, I’ll make a statement for you.’ I’m out, I would never do it for fame, to show up”, commented the socialite.