Lego launches “Block ?” that turns four phases of the game

Continuing its successful line of Super Mario-inspired kits, the Lego revealed today (9), in partnership with Nintendo of America, a new model in the form of the traditional “?” cube, which opens to reveal four miniature versions of classic stages of Super Mario 64.

The stages are Princess Peach’s Castle, Bob-Bomb Field, Brr Brr Mountain and Lava Lake. Check out:

The kit comes with simplified versions of 10 characters from the franchise, including Mario and Princess Peach. And, of course, like any Lego kit, it is easily connectable with other models in the Lego Mario and Lego Luigi range.

The kit will have 2064 pieces (something tells us that this number was not by chance…) and will be sold from October 1st in the USA, for US$ 169.90 dollars. It will also be available in Europe, on the website and in official Lego stores. As of 2022, it will be sold in regular retail. There is no forecast for Brazil, but it should probably happen at the same time.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol