Lewis Hamilton leads the first practice for the Italian F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first qualifying session for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix, held this Friday, September 10, at the traditional Monza circuit.

The Mercedes driver was the only one to walk in the 1:20s, with medium tires, scoring 1:20.926s. Max Verstappen finished second, but using the soft tires and almost half a second behind the Brit’s time. Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in 10th place despite using the soft compounds.

Valtteri Bottas, with a contract signed with Alfa Romeo for 2021, finished in third position.

Aston Martin got off to a good start in Italy. Lance Stroll was fourth and Sebastian Vettel sixth. Pierre Gasly, with a renewed contract with AlphTauri for 2022, merged the AMR21 into P5.

The best Ferrari was that of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard secured the seventh time at TL1. Across the garage, Charles Leclerc was only 11th.

Fernando Alonso spent most of his training on hard tires. In the end, the Spaniard put on the medium compound and moved up to fourth position. Alonso ended up being overtaken by his rivals and finished in eighth place.

McLaren came to lead the session with Daniel Ricciardo, who finished TL1 in P9, while Lando Norris was 12th.

Formula 1 returns this Friday, at 1 pm, Brasília time, with the qualification that defines the starting grid for Saturday’s Qualifying Race. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 activities in Monza.

Check out the result of the first training session for the Italian F1 GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’20,926

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’21.378

3) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’21.451

4) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’21,676

5) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’21.719

6) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’21.824

7) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’21,914

8) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’21.926

9) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’22.003

10) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’22.039

11) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’22.102

12) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’22.103

13) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’22.270

14) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’22,530

15) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’22,534

16) Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’23.009

17) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’23,092

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’23.442

19) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’23.445

20) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’23.551