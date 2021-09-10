Leylah Fernandez follows a magical campaign, makes Sabalenka smash his racket and goes to the final

feeling of US Open of 2021, Leylah Fernandez is in the final of the Grand Slam. This Thursday, for the semifinal, the 19-year-old Canadian defeated another favorite, beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, seed number 2, by 2 sets to 1 with partials of 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6 -4.

The Canadian messed with the head of the Belarusian, who had a break in the lead in the first set, but allowed the opponent’s reaction.

Sabalenka, frustrated, smashed her racket to the ground at one point, in frustration at the generated moment.

Fernandez, just 19 years old and who had never made it past the third round of a Grand Slam to this US Open, follows his magical campaign in the tournament.

The Canadian eliminated seed 2 (Sabalenka), 3 (Naomi Osaka) and 5 (Elina Svitolina) to reach the final as one of the biggest upsets in tennis history.

She becomes the first tennis player since Helena Sukoka at the 1984 Australian Open to win 3 top-5 heads on her way to a slam final.

In the big decision on Saturday, she will face the winner of the duel between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari.