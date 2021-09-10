Libertadores semifinal: Atltico x Palmeiras have fans in Mineiro

Atltico fans returned to the stadium in the victory against River Plate (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

The deciding game of semifinal gives Liberators cup in between athletic and palm trees, on September 28, in Mineiro, to have the presence of Alvinegro fans. THE Belo Horizonte City Hall, in a meeting with clubs in the capital this Thursday, authorized the entry of the public to the games in the city.

Kalil had already promoted the release of 30% of the public in games in the capital of Minas Gerais on July 27, with Atltico x River Plate, by Libertadores, as a test event. After a negative experience on August 18th, however, with great crowd of fans, the mayor of Belo Horizonte suspended the release on August 24th. There was still time for Cruzeiro to dispute a Series B duel with the public.

Atltico counted on the return of its fans on August 18, in a 3-0 victory over River Plate, in a return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The confrontation, however, generated great crowding and led to the decision of Mayor Alexandre Kalil to again ban games with the public in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Like Flamengo, Galo has the guarantee, based on a decision by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), to count on their fans in Brazilian games. However, in a meeting between the clubs in Serie A held this Wednesday (8), the club from Minas Gerais guaranteed that it will respect the decision of the arbitration: that of only allowing the presence of fans in matches when all clubs have the same possibility.