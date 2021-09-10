Lira backs off: ‘I didn’t say that STF makes unconstitutional decisions’ – Politics

President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (photo: Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies) Following the release of the letter from president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which calmed the relationship with the STF, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), backed down and said that he never stated that the Superior Electoral Court ( TSE) takes unconstitutional decisions. “I would never do it,” he said.

“I want to clarify a speech I made earlier that is being decontextualized.

– I did not say that the STF takes unconstitutional decisions. I would never do it.

– Court decision is fulfilled. It can be questioned later, in the judicial sphere. But it must be fulfilled,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Lira said that the reaction of the President of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, to President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement on compliance with court decisions is “an” analysis. “There are others,” declared Lira.

“Minister Fux spoke yesterday about a crime of responsibility of the President of the Republic…”, began to ask a reporter, immediately interrupted by Lira, who said: “This is an analysis that the Supreme had of speech. There are other analyses. wait and see what happens. But at first, the legal counsel is watching the speech in its entirety.”

Lira also stated that unconstitutional decisions do not need to be enforced.

“We already have some positions that say that unconstitutional decisions would not be complied with. No one is obliged to comply with an unconstitutional decision. Now, a correct decision by the Court, of course, we all have an obligation to comply. A Justice’s decision, it is said, is fulfilled. , if it appeals, but it is fulfilled”, he affirmed.