Liziane Gutierrez is confirmed in A Fazenda 13

After announcing that actors Victor Pecoraro and Mussunzinho will be on the reality show A Fazenda 13, another name was confirmed by Record TV: the controversial ex-miss butt Liziane Gutierrez! The announcement was made by Ticiane Pinheiro and César Filho through the Hoje em Dia program this Thursday morning (9/9).

Liziane Gutierrez is that digital influencer who caused embarrassment after cursing police officers for being expelled from a clandestine party in São Paulo. In 2015, she became known for giving her phone to music star Rod Stewart in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, during one of her stays in Brazil. At the time, she stated that she never received a call from the artist.

In August of the same year, she had already been involved in a mess with hip hop singer Jason Derulo, who she said threw her out after a party where she didn’t want to be with him. In 2016, Liziane accused singer Chris Brown, formerly of Rihanna, of another aggression. He was found not guilty. It is worth remembering that the model and influencer has already participated in the North American reality show Botched, due to her numerous plastic surgeries that went wrong.

Such a good stallholder, of course, that she’s already tried to enter the Miss Butt pageant. In fact, she was selected but soon after disqualified for discovering that she had silicone in her buttocks. In short: this will cause and it’s not little in the reality show!

Fazenda 13 opens on September 14th with a presentation by Adriane Galisteu and general direction by Rodrigo Carelli.