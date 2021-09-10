Locked with a padlock, family members hold a wake of forró singer Romarinho Mec in Amazonas

Manaus/AM – The family of singer Romarinho Mec, from the band Forró Di Respecto, performs behind closed doors, this Friday morning (10), the wake of the artist who was murdered with five shots yesterday morning (9).

The funeral takes place at the José Aldo Poliesportiva Court, in the district of Cacau Pirera, in Iranduba. The body arrived at the scene around 6:30 am and the farewell ceremony was restricted to friends and family.

Fearing a new criminal attack, the relatives have padlocked the court gates and the entry of people is being controlled.

Romarinho’s family is in shock over the shooting that took place last night, as friends and fans awaited the arrival of the singer’s body.

At the time, the influencer Illguinner Menezes, the ‘Biber’ was shot and died. Their friend, known as Lucas Picolé, was also a target of the assassins, but managed to flee the scene.