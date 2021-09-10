Lorde reveals TE AO MĀRAMA, “EP-brother” of Solar Power; listen

The singer Lord released this Thursday (9) the EP YOU TO MĀRAMA, described as a “brother disc” from his latest album Solar Power. Composed of five tracks, the work features hits such as “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Oceanic Feeling” performed in Maori, the language of the indigenous population of New Zealand, the artist’s country of origin. Listen:

Profits from the EP will be donated to two institutions in New Zealand: Forest and Bird, a conservation organization, and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust, a community association.

Released in August, Solar Power is produced by Jack Antonoff, who had already worked with Lorde on the previous album. The album comes after the previous release of three songs: the title track, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Mood Ring”.

The New Zealand singer defined the album as “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt to immortalize the deep and transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors“.

Lorde will tour in support of the Solar Power from March 2022, starting in his native New Zealand. To be notified of upcoming tour dates, sign up on the singer’s official website.