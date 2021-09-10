Los Angeles Imposes Mandatory Anti-Covid Vaccination for Students Age 12+ | World

All students over the age of 12 in public schools in Los Angeles, in the United States, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year, decided on Thursday (9) the school district in the city of California.

The measure, decided in a vote, could set a precedent for being the first of its kind imposed by a US school district, which is facing an increase in the number of infections, mainly driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

All teens aged 12 and over in face-to-face classes at the district’s public schools will have until November 21 to receive the first dose of the immunizer, and until December 19 for the second.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to keep our students safe from the virus,” tweeted Kelly Gonez, school district council chairperson, minutes after the vote.

Students over 12 who attend in-person classes must be vaccinated by January 10, 2022, the school district said in a statement.

“We are demanding these vaccines because we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff,” explained district council member George J. McKenna III, quoted in the text, adding that last week more than 250,000 children were diagnosed with Covid-19.

About 600,000 students are enrolled in public schools in the district of Los Angeles, a city on the west coast of the country with nearly 4 million inhabitants.

The district had previously required that children be tested regularly, as well as the use of masks in open and closed spaces. Teachers and other staff must be vaccinated.

About 58% of teenagers between 12 and 18 years old in the United States have been inoculated with at least one dose.

The Los Angeles decision comes shortly after President Joe Biden ordered weekly vaccinations or testing at all companies with more than 100 employees as part of the plan to deal with the pandemic.

Vaccines, masks and other control measures against Covid-19 have become the center of political debate in the United States.

The states and counties where the GOP governs resist the imposition of rules recommended by doctors, arguing that they interfere with personal freedoms.

The implementation of a comprehensive and free immunization program was considered critical to reducing new cases of coronavirus, a disease responsible for more than 650,000 deaths and more than 40 million infections in the United States.

However, the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant threatens this evolution, with a new increase in cases, especially where vaccination had low adherence.