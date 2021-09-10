Lucas Paquetá extols partnership with Éverton Ribeiro in the Seleção and cites understanding “just in the eye” | Brazilian Team

Starting in the last four games of the Brazilian team, midfielder Lucas Paquetá celebrated the moment lived with the hopscotch and highlighted the partnership with Éverton Ribeiro, former teammate of Flamengo, who played alongside him in the 2-0 victory over Peru, in this Thursday.

Asked if the company of another midfielder favors his performance in the national team, Paquetá said:

– I think so. Everton is a quality player. I’m used to playing with him. We played together at Flamengo. We already know each other. When you get to know him, you end up having a little more wisdom to find the passes, to understand just by looking where he wants the ball. He is a player who is growing a lot and helping us a lot.

In his 23rd game for the national team, Paquetá played open on the left side and, in addition to helping to build plays, he was important defensively. He was the one who stole the most balls for Brazil, with five trips.

– Gratitude. I’m very happy individually, for my moment, I’ve been working a lot last season and at the beginning of this season, I’ve been looking for my space. Feeling of gratitude, to God, to all staff and players for their help, and to thank those who support me.

1 of 1 Lucas Paquetá passes through the Peru flag during the Seleção’s victory — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Lucas Paquetá passes through the Peru flag during the Seleção’s victory — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The Brazilian team is leader of the Qualifiers with 100% success after eight rounds.

– I think we are coming, not only today, but looking to do a great job, Professor Tite is increasingly giving us freedom, regardless of the functions that will be performed in the field. I believe that we are increasingly productive on the field and, thus, managing to score goals – said Paquetá.

See too:

+ Performances: see the notes of the national team players

+ “I don’t know what to do with this shirt anymore so that the guys respect Neymar”, says shirt 10