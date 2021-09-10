Magazine publishes ranking of the best cities in the world; São Paulo is the 31st

The publication evaluated nightlife, restaurants, cultural actions, environmental initiatives, commitment to activism, friendliness and a sense of community from various locations around the globe

Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos City of São Paulo is ranked as the best cities in the world to visit



‘Time Out’ magazine annually publishes a guide to the best experiences around the world, highlighting which are the best cities to visit. The 2021 edition was released this Thursday, 10th, and crowned San Francisco, US U.S, on the top. Amsterdam, in Holland, appeared in second and Manchester, in England, in third. The only Brazilian city that appears in the ranking of 37 destinations is São Paulo, in the 31st position. The main selection criteria were: nightlife, restaurants, cultural activities, environmental initiatives, commitment to activism, friendliness and a sense of community. The fight against Covid-19 pandemic was also taken into account. See the complete ranking here.

Check out the top 10 of the ranking below: