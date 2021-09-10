Marc Márquez leads training 1 in Aragon. Vinales debuts on Aprilia in 19th

Once a favourite, always a favourite. Confirming expectations for the anti-clockwise Aragon circuit, Marc Márquez started Friday (10) at MotorLand at the top of the MotoGP timesheet. Using a tire strategy different from most of his peers, the Honda starter was left in this morning’s activity.

In the final part of the session, Marc fitted the RC213V with a soft rear tire to get in 1minn48s048 and maintain the lead, where he stayed for most of the 45 minutes of practice. Also with the fastest rubber in the rear, Joan Mir secured second place, already 0s971 behind the Spaniard.

Marc Márquez was the fastest this morning in MotorLand (Photo: Repsol)

Francesco Bagnaia, with medium rear, was 1min49s193 to take the third time, escorted by Álex Márquez, Jack Miller, Aleix Espargaró and Johann Zarco. World Cup leader Fabio Quartararo was at 1min49s451 and finished eighth, more than 1s4 behind the pointer.

Takaaki Nakagami appears in ninth, with Pol Espargaró closing the list of the ten fastest, 0.063 ahead of Enea Bastianini, in 11th.

Debuting with Aprilia, Maverick Viñales made the best of 21 laps in 1min50s187 and finished 19th, 2s139 behind Marc Márquez.

The start of the MotoGP Aragon GP is scheduled for 9am (GMT) on Sunday (12). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

The first morning of MotoGP in Alcañiz started with sunshine and clear skies despite some clouds. The temperature was around 22.7°C, with the asphalt reaching 28.2°C.

Maverick Viñales started the journey with Aprilia this weekend in Aragon (Video: MotoGP)

Coming from a good performance at Silverstone, Iker Lecuona opened the session at the top of the table, just 0.007 ahead of Fabio Quartararo. Johann Zarco was third, followed by Takaaki Nakagami and Miguel Oliveira.

In the next round, Quartararo was 1min50185 and took the lead, facing Takaaki Nakagami and Zarco. Marc Márquez appeared next to take the lead, with Johann and Pol Espargaró also taking the opportunity to pass the Frenchman, who was in the middle of the fourth lap this morning.

Fabio, however, was unable to maintain the good pace in the final half of MotorLand and did not improve the mark, being 0s825 behind the leader.

In the first few minutes of the session, Lecuona crashed at turn 16 in Aragon. Despite the strong impact, the Tech3 Spaniard got up and left the track walking.

Iker Lecuona fell in the first minutes of the session (Photo: Reproduction)

On the stage of the best performance of his career in MotoGP, Álex Márquez took advantage of the sixth lap this morning to climb to third place, 0s408 slower than his older brother. Quartararo came in fourth, followed by Aleix Espargaró and Álex Rins.

With 1min49s741, Francesco Bagnaia advanced to third place, 0s381 behind Marc, who was on a good lap and managed to reach the mark of 1min49s171, opening a 0s501 margin for his brother, who moved up to second briefly before being overtaken by a Jack Miller 0s070 faster.

Joan Mir then went at 1:49:400 to move up to second place, followed by Nakagami and Miller. Fourthraro dropped to fifth, followed by Bagnaia, Álex Márquez, Zarco, Cal Crutchlow and Aleix Espargaró.

Marc Márquez spent much of the first half of the TL1 at the top of the table (Video: MotoGP)

Debuting with Aprilia, Maverick Viñales was 19th. With 1min50s971, Figueres Spaniard was 1s800 slower than the pointer. Aleix Espargaró had the tenth time, 0.351 behind Marc.

A few minutes later, Aleix scored 1min49s663 and jumped to seventh place, just 0s001 slower than Bagnaia, who came in sixth. Cal Crutchlow had also been faster and was in tenth place.

With 1min49s630, Pol Espargaró settled in sixth place, 0s459 slower than Honda’s teammate, who was still comfortable in the lead.

With just over 12 minutes to go in the session, Valentino Rossi crashed into the brakes at turn 5. The Italian got up immediately and left the track walking alone. The SRT pilot had the 17th time, 1s128 behind the leader.

Valentino Rossi escaped a crash at turn 5 unscathed (Video: MotoGP)

Shortly after, Quartararo took advantage of the 13th lap this morning to climb to third place. With 1min49s451, ‘El Diablo’ was 0s280 slower than Marc Márquez.

In the final stretch of the session, Bagnaia spiked 1min49s243 and took second place, cutting to 0s072 Marc’s lead in the lead. Miller was third, followed by Mir and Aleix.

Using a soft tire at the front and a medium at the back, Bagnaia made another improvement, reducing Marc’s lead to 0s022. Aleix was also faster and was now fourth.

Enea Bastianini also took advantage of the final stretch of the activity to jump on the table. The Avintia driver clocked 1min49s652 and moved up to ninth place, 0s481 behind the leader.

With a soft tire in the rear, Marc scored 1min48s048 and improved by more than 1s not only to keep the lead, but also to open up a 1s045 margin for Pecco. Miller was third, followed by Aleix.

Marc Márquez was left in the first practice session in Aragon (Video: MotoGP)

Also wearing a soft backside, Joan Mir advanced to second place by recording 1min49s019, 0s971 slower than the six-time MotoGP champion.

With the checkered flag flying, no one threatened Marc’s lead, with Mir and Bagnaia appearing to form the top-3. 1s158 slower than his brother, Álex Márquez moved up to fourth, followed by Miller, Aleix, Zarco, Quartararo, Nakagami and Pol.

