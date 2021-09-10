Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy welcomes a trailer with Cosmo the Puppy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy received one more trailer explosive this Thursday (09) during the Playstation Showcase of 2021.

In the last trailer, we were able to watch a little more of the gameplay of the game, and in this one, we got to see a little more of the story.

You Guardians of the Galaxy come together to overthrow the Church of Universal Truth, classic comic book villains and who explains the task to the group is Cosmos, a cute Marvel astronaut puppy.

In addition, we also know a little about the past of Peter Quill, the new troop and the game’s villain, the Grand Unifier Raker. Check out the trailer above.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts players in the shoes of Peter Quill, O star lord, with the rest of the team fighting alongside him. The decisions you make as Quill will shape the narrative as well as your team’s opinions of you.

Allies will be able to assist in combat but will not be playable characters. They will need to face the Church of Universal Truth, who is exploiting the power of innocent people across the galaxy in search of power.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrives October 21, 2021 for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (cloud version) and PC.