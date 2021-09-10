Marvel’s Wolverine was announced for PS5 during PlayStation Showcase

Game is being developed by Insomniac Games

Fans clamored for new adventures of characters from Marvel in video games! Today (9) was announced during the PlayStation Showcase the game Marvel’s Wolverine, which is being produced by the same developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man, a Insomniac Games.

The announcement confirms a rumor previously posted here on Adrenaline that a Marvel game would be in production, the new game’s teaser is less than a minute old and can be viewed below:

The trailer is very fast and shows Logan, O Wolverine sitting in a bar totally destroyed and full of brutally attacked people fallen by the place while playing a background music, when someone tries to approach with a knife behind the back of the Wolverine he sticks his claws out and the video ends.



It was a few seconds but enough to make any fan crazy about the release of the game, which is being developed for PlayStation 5 with Brian Horton in the creative direction and Cameron Christian in the role of general director of the game, both were behind the newly released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales which was also developed by Insomniac Games.

“In the same style as our Spider-Man games, we aim not only to respect what makes the character so popular, but also to seek opportunities to make the game modern and make it really represent the spirit of Insomniac. Marvel’s Wolverine is still very much in its infancy, from what I’ve seen from its gripping narrative and boundary-busting gameplay (get the pun?), the team is creating something very special.”

said Ryan Schneider, Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations, Insomniac Games

The game will be part of a new shared universe created exclusively for Marvel games and which currently has Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and that in the future there will be Spider-Man 2, announced at the same event as the Wolverine.

What did you think about the announcement of the new game? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



Source: playstation blog