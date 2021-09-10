Maurílio is dethroned by José Alfredo and takes revenge at the base of the bullet · TV News

Desperate, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will launch a drastic revenge against José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero): killing him in the middle of Carnival. In Império, the villain will be expelled from the presidency of the jewelry store and will know that the commander is also suspicious of Silviano (Othon Bastos) and wants to put the police in the investigation. Cornered, the evil one will plan the crime.

In scenes scheduled to air from the chapter on the 20th of the soap opera on Globo TV, Alexandre Nero’s character will fire Silviano certain that the butler is Fabrício Melgaço, his enemy with a secret identity.

He will then call Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) into his office at the company to talk about the matter.

“The damned Silviano! He sucked at me, screwed me, treated me as if I were his ilk, and sank so deep into the mud with the accusations he made that he left me in no doubt: from the reaction Silviano had, I already know who the villain of this one is. story… It’s him! The bastard who wants to finish me off is Silviano, yes! That’s why I order you to watch that rogue’s footsteps, follow that crook wherever he goes,” the commander will say to the driver.

“I’m going to file a complaint with the police against Maurílio and Silviano, for the attacks I suffered and because I have enough reasons and mistrust to think that they have both of their fingers in this. And that they probably have a lot to explain to the police, after all, they hid their true identities”, José Alfredo will speak to Cristina.

He won’t know, however, that Maurílio will be listening to the whole conversation, as he had security cameras installed in the room just to keep an eye on the commander. He will feel threatened and will reveal to Silviano, through a phone call, his next steps.

“Look, the problems got worse, because I saw and heard through the wire that he wants to put the police in the middle. And if that happens, it won’t be good for our plans. We can’t wait any longer, right? The only way out is go to plan B, and it has to be now, at Carnival. Do you already know how? Killing, nothing more than killing! Right, right. I’ll be waiting, here at the hotel”, will say the villain, who will dress up for be able to attack José Alfredo in the middle of a samba school parade.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.