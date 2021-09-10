Messi, Neymar, Paredes and Di María embezzle PSG in French | french football

The account of South American qualifiers arrived at the Paris Saint-Germain. The team will not have in next Saturday’s game, against Clermont, for the French Championship, four strong names: defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes, attacking midfielder Angel Di María and forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar. That’s what coach Mauricio Pochettino said at this Friday’s press conference.

They won’t be with the group as they played on Thursday night. — Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach

Neymar was on the field during the entire time of the victory over the Peru team, at Arena Pernambuco. The Argentine trio participated in the triumph over Bolivia, at the Monumental de Núñez — of the three, only Di María was replaced.

1 of 2 Neymar and Messi will not play for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont — Photo: AFP Neymar and Messi will not play for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont — Photo: AFP

This means that, once again, the coach will not be able to cast Neymar, Messi and Mbappé together. The French striker trained normally on Friday and appears to have recovered from the recent pain in his right calf, that started during the days with your selection.

— All players are stars, each in their own way. Some will play more than others. We have a squad of 35 players and everyone should feel important. Everyone seeks their place, and it’s up to us to help them feel good. There are many great players, our challenge is to create a team above all – commented Pochettino.

In addition to Mbappé, who should also be available for next Saturday’s match is defender Marquinhos, recalled from the Brazilian national team in the middle of the week.

On the other hand, PSG remains without being able to count on fellow defender Sergio Ramos — who will be embezzled in the team’s debut in the Champions League, against Brugge.

— The club has already communicated about its unavailability. Sergio Ramos will not be an option in the Champions League on Wednesday. But I’m not worried, he continues the recovery process. We hope to have him as soon as possible,” said the coach.

Paris Saint-Germain lead the French Championship with 100% success in four rounds. Clermont ranks third on the leaderboard with eight points.

Check the French Championship 2021/22 table