Michael Schumacher had nightmares after Senna’s death

Michael Schumacher had nightmares about the death of Ayrton Senna. In the documentary about the life and career of the ex-pilot, Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, revealed that the German could not get over the accident in San Marino, which ended with the Brazilian’s death.

“Michael was wondering if he had done the right thing that day. It was really hard,” said Corinna. In recordings with speeches by Schumacher himself, the ex-pilot says he was very affected by the accident and could barely sleep at night.

“It was a very strange thing. I wake up at night and sleep maybe three hours a night,” he said. Schumacher also says that he didn’t know if he would be able to run again without thinking about Senna’s accident.

When the accident happened in 1994, Senna was trying to stay ahead of the German during the race. At the time, the drivers took a long time to learn about the seriousness of the accident, and the consequent death of the Brazilian, which made the race continue and Schumacher came out as the winner.

Today, the former German driver is isolated from the media after having suffered a ski accident in 2013. The family does not give many details about Schumacher’s health condition and the documentary, due for release on the 15th, will be the big appearance of the family since the accident.