Mike Tyson asks which crypto is better, Solana or Ethereum?

The greatest boxing fighter of all time, Mike Tyson, did not lose his sportsmanship and promoted another fight today via his Twitter: Solana vs Ethereum.

Solana or Ethereum? —Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 9, 2021

Ethereum

On one side of the ring we have the Ethereum, weighing 956GB and occupying the second position in the market in terms of market value. His ability to run smart contracts has helped him defeat big-name competitors like Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP), plus he always seems to be on top of the trend: Autonomous Decentralized Organizations (DAOs), Initial Currency Offerings (ICOs) , decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and will likely surf the next wave of the cryptomarket.

With fast 15-second blocks, Ethereum could also be a great payment method if it didn’t have such expensive transaction fees due to its high usage.

Solana

On the other side of the ring we have Solana, a revelation in the market this year. Those who bet on the currency on January 1st, when it was worth 1.50 dollars, saw their investment grow by more than 10.000%, since today the currency is around 200 dollars, more than a thousand reais.

Today SOL is occupying the 6th place by market value, having passed the XRP, after a 23% increase in the last 24 hours.

SOL’s strategy is to attack Ethereum’s weaknesses: its high rates and low scalability. Serving as a good alternative for those who want to use the sector of DeFi and NFTs. In your block explorer, the live transaction per second (TPS) stat is showing that the network is working in the house of 1,735 TPS.

Solana vs Ethereum

It’s too early to say whether Solana can beat Ethereum, storing so many transactions could lead to future problems as the network is planned to grow by 2TB per year.

Despite this, SOL seems to be a good alternative to Ethereum as long as its migration to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is not released to solve scalability issues.

Mike Tyson and the world of cryptocurrencies

Previously Tyson was hosting a podcast named Hotboxin on his YouTube channel, featuring famous guests such as Terry Crews, Eminem and Evander Holyfield.

Now Mike Tyson seems to have looked into this cryptocurrency dispute after he and artist Cory Van Lew released a collection of NFTs that illustrate stories from the fighter’s career.

Available for trading on OpenSea, the collection features everything from Tyson’s love of pigeons to Holyfield’s famous ear bite. The complete collection can be viewed on NFTTyson.com.

The NFT market is attracting artists from all sectors, like music with Gramatik and, of course, artists like Damien Hirst.

In addition to Mike Tyson, the cryptomarket has attracted other sports stars like Stephen Curry, who recently became a partner at brokerage FTX.