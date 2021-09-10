Mileide Mihaile participates in ‘A Fazenda 13’ and is asked if her son will stay with Thyane Dantas – Zoeira

from Maranhão Mileide Mihaile, based in Ceará, was confirmed in the reality “A Fazenda”, this Thursday (9). During the revelation of the names of the reality show, on TV Record’s “Hoje em Dia”, the digital influencer was asked about who takes care of Yhudy during the period in which he is confined.

In a press conference broadcast live, columnist Fábia Oliveira asked: “Who will Yhudy be with for the next three months? Is it with Thyane?”. Laughing, Mileide Mihaile replied: “actually will stay with father and mother“.

Journalist Keila Jimenez questioned the temperament of the digital influencer within the reality. “Are we going to see Mileide that we saw during all this time in the confusions with Safadão?”.

With a smile on her face, Mileide Mihaile replied: “The media made this woman confused, but you will see the real Mileide. I think there is a lot that I saw to be wonderful. I am very happy with this opportunity.

Another press professional questioned whether the digital influencer would have any fears when joining the show. Mileide Mihaile was thoughtful and replied: “I’m not afraid of anything. I’m ready for any situation.”

provocative question

Columnist Fabíola Reipert was keen to provoke Mileide Mihaile with a question aimed at the current wife of singer Wesley Safadão, digital influencer Thyane Dantas. “Do you think Thyane will watch you even in hiding?” she asked.

Mileide Mihaile did not hesitate and replied with a few words: “I don’t know, I have no idea”.

Journalist Paula Carvalho questioned the digital influencer if her fame would hinder or help her on the program.

“I really believe that when we enter a challenge like this, it resets everything. Regardless of whether you are known or less known. I believe when we enter there, all participants will be equal”, concluded the digital influencer.

See confirmed participants in the program A Fazenda 13:

Nego do Borel – singer from Rio de Janeiro

Liziane Gutierrez – former Miss Candidate

Mussunzinho – Actor son of Mussun

Victor Percoraro – former member of the Dance of the Famous

Tati Quebra Barraco – funkeira carioca

Arcrebiano – former participant of BBB and “No Limite”

Mileide Mihaile – digital influencer

Another 13 names that should participate in the program will be announced this week.