Miller beats Aleix Espargaró and leads training 2 in Aragon. Fourth is 7th

The second MotoGP practice at MotorLand de Alcañiz had a timesheet beyond unexpected. With 1min47s613, Jack Miller put Ducati on top on the afternoon of this Friday (10) in Aragon, 0s273 better than Aleix Espargaró, the second place. To complete the surprise, the third time went to Cal Crutchlow.

Johann Zarco used the last of 18 laps to finish the fourth time, followed by Jorge Martín and Francesco Bagnaia. Worlds leader, Fabio Quartararo did the fastest lap in 1min48s034 and was seventh, 0s421 behind the pointer.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Jack Miller was the fastest in Aragon (Photo: Ducati)

WEB STORY

# Facts and trivia about the MotoGP Aragon GP

Takaaki Nakagami led part of the session but finished eighth ahead of Enea Bastianini. Pol Espargaró completes the list of the top ten, followed by Álex Rins and Brad Binder.

Owner of the most victorious record in Aragon, Marc Márquez suffered a crash at turn 16 midway through the session and was unable to improve. The Spaniard finished 20th, 1s214 behind Miller. 0s072 better, Maverick Viñales was 19th.

The start of the MotoGP Aragon GP is scheduled for 9am (GMT) on Sunday (12). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram.

Find out how training 2 of the MotoGP Aragon GP went:

As was the case earlier, MotoGP found sun and heat in the second practice of the day at Alcañiz. Before the start of the second free session, the thermometers measured 27°C, with the asphalt reaching 44°C.

With 1min50s039, Miguel Oliveira opened the session at the top of the timesheet, 0s261 better than Fabio Quartararo, the second place. Soon afterward, Joan Mir took over, but was only briefly there.

Running on a soft rear tire, Oliveira was at 1min48s623 and regained the lead, 0s628 better than Takaaki Nakagami. Aleix Espargaró moved up to third, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Martín. Fourthraro quickened his pace and jumped to second, reducing Miguel’s margin to 0s297.

Marc Márquez crashed at turn 16 while following his brother Álex (Video: MotoGP)

In a session where several drivers had a hard rear tyre, Bagnaia scored 1min48s616 on the fourth lap this afternoon to take the lead from Oliveira, who was just 0.007 slower. Martín was third, ahead of Quartararo and Brad Binder.

At the beginning of the session, Marc suffered a fall at turn 16. The Spaniard was unharmed, but furious at having fallen, as he was glued to his brother and had to step off the line to avoid hitting Alex’s rear. 22nd, Marc had the best partials, but ended up with the RC213V destroyed.

Marc Márquez was irritated by the mistake he made in Aragon (Video: MotoGP)

While Marc returned to the pits, Nakagami was at 1min48s574 and took the lead, 0s049 better than Oliveira. Bagnaia, incidentally, crashed at turn 5, but escaped injury.

After the first 20 minutes of training, Nakagami was in charge, with Oliveira, Quartararo, Aleix Espargaró, Rins, Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez, Bagnaia, Martín and Iker Lecuona.

Shortly thereafter, Viñales had a good scare when he went over the zebra with the front wheel in the last corner. Despite the jolt, the rider managed to stay on top of the bike.

Maverick Viñales got an RS-GP shake-up (Video: MotoGP)

Back on the track, Marc soon arrived in 1:48s827 and took fourth place, 0s253 behind Nakagami, who was still in the lead. The Spaniard had a hard tire on the rear of the RCV, as did most riders on the grid.

With part of the drivers heading to the pits, Joan Mir appeared with a medium tire behind the GSX-RR to score a 1:48s886 to settle in sixth, 0s312 behind the leader.

After a final round of pit-stops, the riders returned to the track, mostly with soft tires in the rear. Álex Márquez was one of the first to improve, moving up to fourth place.

Afterwards, Aleix Espargaró was 1min48s547 to put Aprilia in charge, 0s027 better than Nakagami. Then, however, Iker Lecuona passed 0s021 to be the first place. Pol Espargaró was also better and came in third.

Álex Rins advanced to third, with Valentino Rossi moving up to seventh. Immediately, however, Jack Miller went to 1:47s613 and took the lead, 0s701 better than Álex Márquez. Danilo Petrucci placed third using the LCR Spanish reference.

0s284 slower than Miller, Cal Crutchlow placed second, ahead of Aleix, Nakagami, Pol and Álex Márquez. Fourthraro was only 17th.

Cal Crutchlow was more than satisfied with his performance in the TL2 (Video: MotoGP)

Enea Bastianini also managed to go faster and jump to fifth place, but lost one place in the sequence, with Fabio moving up to fourth, 0s421 behind Miller.

Aleix managed to react with 1min47s886 and returned to second place, 0s273 behind Miller. Brad Binder was now in eighth place.

With the checkered flag flying in MotorLand, Bagnaia jumped to fourth place, but was immediately overtaken by a faster Martín 0s009.

SEE TOO

# Fourthraro uses infallible recipe and gains ground in MotoGP from limping rivals

# WEB STORY: X-ray of Marc Márquez’s strike at the MotoGP Great Britain GP

# Yamaha closes structure, corrects trip with Morbidelli and gives Dovizioso another chance

# Chaos generated by Viñales opens an unexpected second chance for Dovizioso in MotoGP

# Podium crowns Aleix Espargaró’s trajectory and shows that Aprilia is finally on the right path

# Rivals recognize Quartararo’s strength and begin to throw in the towel in the fight for the title

# Podium rewards Aleix Espargaró’s long, hard work to rebuild Aprilia in MotoGP

# Kidney finally disenchanted after series of falls and even injury in MotoGP 2021

MotoGP 2021, GP Aragon, MotorLand, Free Practice 2: