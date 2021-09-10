Mirella is the most voted explorer and earns R$ 250,000

Singer Mirella Santos was the explorer chosen by the public to win the R$ 250,000 prize from “Ilha Record”. Actress Nadja Pessoa played in the final with Mirella and ended up not getting the better of it.

Thrilled, the singer was thrilled with her colleagues and thanked the fans:

Thank you, folks! Thanks! I’m very happy, everyone is voting from dawn to morning for me. Mother must be very happy! Ma’am, I’m rich! Mirella Santos

Antonela, Valesca Popozuda, Claudinho Matos, Any Borges, Dinei, Nanah, Lucas Selfie, Negão da BL, Laura Keller and Pyong Lee, the other names in the cast of the reality show, were the explorers who received the fewest votes.

Pyong Lee and Any Borges faced each other in the final of the first edition of the reality show, and Any ended up winning the prize of R$ 500 thousand.

“The Farm” is coming

If “Ilha Record” ends today, Tuesday (14) already has the premiere of “A Fazenda 13”, commanded by Adriana Galisteu. Today, Record announced the first participants of the reality.

