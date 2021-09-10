Mirella is the most voted explorer and earns R$ 250,000

Singer Mirella Santos was the explorer chosen by the public to win the R$ 250,000 prize from “Ilha Record”. Actress Nadja Pessoa played in the final with Mirella and ended up not getting the better of it.
Thrilled, the singer was thrilled with her colleagues and thanked the fans:
Thank you, folks! Thanks! I’m very happy, everyone is voting from dawn to morning for me. Mother must be very happy! Ma’am, I’m rich! Mirella Santos
Antonela, Valesca Popozuda, Claudinho Matos, Any Borges, Dinei, Nanah, Lucas Selfie, Negão da BL, Laura Keller and Pyong Lee, the other names in the cast of the reality show, were the explorers who received the fewest votes.
Pyong Lee and Any Borges faced each other in the final of the first edition of the reality show, and Any ended up winning the prize of R$ 500 thousand.
“The Farm” is coming
If “Ilha Record” ends today, Tuesday (14) already has the premiere of “A Fazenda 13”, commanded by Adriana Galisteu. Today, Record announced the first participants of the reality.
A Fazenda 13: See confirmed participants in the new edition of the reality show
1 / 7
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 7
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 7
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
4 / 7
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
5 / 7
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 7
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 7
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.