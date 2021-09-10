Missing boys in Belford Roxo were killed by drug trafficking, police say

A cage with a bird. This is the reason pointed out by the Homicide Police Station of Baixada Fluminense as the cause of death for the boys Lucas Matheus da Silva, 8 years old, Alexandre da Silva, 10 years old, and Fernando Henrique Ribeiro, 12 years old.

According to witnesses heard by investigators, the children had a falling out with the head of trafficking in the Castelar community, in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro, after catching a bird that belonged to the criminal.

The main line of investigation, since the beginning of the proceedings, connected the disappearance to the action of drug trafficking. Nine months after the search began, the Civil Police claims that the children died at the behest of the drug dealer. The bodies are still missing.

On July 30th, bone fragments were found near a river in Baixada Fluminense. What could have been a new lead in the case was undone with the result of the Forensic Medical Institute’s expertise: the bone was not human.

Although the boys have yet to be located, police said the investigation will be closed shortly — and searches will no longer be a priority. The names of those who ordered the three children to be killed will only be released after the investigation is completed.

understand the case

Cousins ​​Lucas and Alexandre da Silva, aged 8 and 10, disappeared on the afternoon of December 27, 2020, in the company of their friend, Fernando Henrique Ribeiro, 12 years old.

The trio had met to play ball, but decided to go to the Areia Branca Fair – a route traditionally taken in the company of their father and stepfather, to buy bird food.

This version was told by colleagues who saw them before they disappeared. “Xande loves animals. When there’s an animal at home, he treats like a baby”, said Lucas and Alexandre’s grandmother, Silvia Reginaldo Silva, who has already sheltered several animals rescued by her grandson.

The information about their going to the popular fair was the last that the families had.

Since lunchtime on that Sunday, when the disappearance was noticed, the lives of parents, uncles, grandparents, friends and neighbors were all about looking for the boys. The police report was registered with the Civil Police. The case gained repercussions. The security forces were mobilized at the behest of the acting governor, Cláudio Castro.

The images from more than 40 cameras were analyzed by the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police, no clues had been found.

In March, reviewing the captured images, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) found records of them on cameras located on Malopia Street, in a neighborhood close to the Castelar community. The suspicion is that the trio has been captured by the drug trade in that region.

Also in January, a man –who did not have his identity revealed– was even taken to the police station by the boys’ relatives. He was held responsible for the disappearance. But, after giving testimony, the police released him for not having any connection with the case.

The release generated demonstrations, pointed out by the police as a way for the drug trade to divert the attention of the community to hinder investigations.