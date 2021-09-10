Moacyr Franco speaks of ‘Second call’ and says that his name is barely remembered: ‘I keep trying to prove that I existed’

Moacyr Franco is under a table and, kneeling beside him, Joana Jabace whispers phrases like: “You’re 84 years old, all your dreams may be going away, you can’t calculate where you are”. The provocation moves the actor until he reaches the emotional state desired by the director to shoot a passage of the new season of “Segunda Call”, which debuts this Friday (10), on Globoplay. In the series, Moacyr is Seu Gilsinho, a man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and wants to complete his studies before the disease progresses.

Moacyr Franco Photo: Disclosure

The experience of decades doing shows in nursing homes and the intense interaction with older family members made the 85-year-old actor already anchor in the character familiar with Alzheimer’s symptoms. But the preparation work was fundamental for him, forged in comedy programs, to turn the key in the direction of the drama. When talking about the past, Moacyr seems to carry a certain hurt. Says he is not “very remembered”. He says that when he recently came across an old report about his success on TV in the 1960s, he rushed to send it to his children.

“I keep trying to prove to them that I existed. Nobody talks about me, about my glorious past. Sometimes I’m in the middle of a story and it embarrasses me because they think I’m lying.

Click here to read the full interview, in which Moacyr talks about the professional impact brought by the pandemic (“I used to do a show for the old people, but the old people died…”), says he finds the correct politics “boring” and defends Sérgio Reis , with whom he recorded a country song.