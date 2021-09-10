Monza has Hot Friday for TL1 and Formula 1 standings

IT’S WAR! FIGHT BETWEEN SCHUMACHER AND MAZEPIN TURNS HAAS’ FUTURE IN F1

This weekend the legendary Monza circuit receives the traditional Italian GP, ​​the 14th stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season. In this final stage of the European summer, it is hot even in the usually cold region of Lombardy, located in the north of the country. Weather forecasts a hot Friday (10) with no chance of rain for the next few hours.

According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the ambient temperature in the region of the circuit will vary between 27 and 28ºC on a predominantly hot day, but with cloudy skies most of the time, especially in the afternoon.

The legendary Monza circuit hosts the Italian GP this weekend (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

The percentage of rain is zero for the free practice 1 time and also for the qualifying session, which takes place this Friday and will define the starting grid of the sprint race, scheduled for Saturday. As a matter of fact, throughout the weekend the percentage of chance of rain will always be very low, never above 5%.

Even the wind speed will be mild this Friday. The publication brings the forecast of gusts of a maximum of 7 km/h, blowing in the southwest direction.

The Italian GP is another chapter in the exciting clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the title. With the resounding victory conquered less than a week ago in Holland, the Red Bull driver has 224.5 points, 3 more than the seven-time world champion and rival of Mercedes.

This Friday, free practice 1 of the Italian GP is scheduled for soon, at 9:30 am (GMT-3), while qualifying this Friday will start at 1:00 pm. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.