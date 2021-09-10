Mother dies after being found with children in a boat in Venezuela

Since September 3, Venezuelan authorities have been searching for a group that disappeared after boarding a speedboat in the city of Higuerote. There were four adults, two children and two sailors on the boat. The information is from ‘O Globo’.

According to the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (INEA), two women and two children who were on board the vessel were located last Tuesday (7th). One of the victims was with the children in a plastic boat, while the other was floating inside a cooler.

After the rescue, Mariely Beatriz Chacón Marroquín, 40, mother of the children, died. The other rescued woman, identified as 25-year-old Verónica Martinez, is named as the children’s nanny, and is recovering in a hospital in La Guaira. Young people are under the care of maternal grandparents.

So far, the vessel has not been found and there is no sign of the other four missing. The other crew members of the boat were identified as Remis David Camblor (father of the children), José Javier Marcano Narváez, Alejandro Osorio Graterol and Vianney Carolina Dos Santos Morales.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boat was not capable of sailing on the high seas. Venezuelan authorities believe the vessel sank after the impact of the waves.

