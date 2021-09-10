Moved, Tiago Leifert thanks messages of affection after announcing departure from Globo | celebrities



Posted 10/09/2021 07:45 | Updated 10/09/2021 07:49

Rio – A piece of news caught Brazilian viewers by surprise this Thursday: the departure of Tiago Leifert from Rede Globo. Thrilled, at the end of the night, the presenter used Instagram Stories to thank the messages of support he received after Globo’s announcement.

“Thank you for the affection and the messages, especially the messages from my colleagues who work with me. They were the ones that brought me down the most, I wasn’t really expecting it and I was very touched and moved,” said the presenter,

In a good mood, he even played with a meme that circulates on the networks about the physical similarity with two other Globo contracted. “My other two characters, Mariana Ximenes and Doctor Pet, continue as normal, I’m just stopping as a presenter,” Leifert continued, jokingly.

Leifert will remain with the network until the end of his contract in December, and will present the next season of “The Voice Brasil” starting this month. This Friday, he will participate in the program “Mais Você”, with Ana Maria Braga, to comment on the decision to leave the network after 15 years.