Murdered forró singer left Iranduba to seek success and recognition in Manaus | Manaus Today | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Relative of Romarinho, the “Witch of the Amazon”, said he was a calm person and believes in attempted robbery

Shot dead this Thursday morning (8), the forró singer Romário de Jesus Santiago had recorded two million views on an internet video site, as described by him on a social network where the artist reached 117,000 followers.

According to a relative of his, who preferred not to be identified, the “Witch of the Amazon” was killed during a robbery after he and the keyboard player with whom Romário worked returned home after a concert.





Romário was born in the district of Cacau Pirêra, located in the municipality of Iranduba. According to the relative, his dream was to “burst” as a forró singer. “He was always easygoing, had good friends and was never one to get into trouble. I never saw him aggressive, everyone liked him”, he said.

The version told by the family member was informed to her by the keyboardist Romário was with. He could not specify how many criminals approached us. The two were on their way to the keyboard player’s house. The Civil Police of Amazonas (PCAM) will investigate the circumstances of the case.

Romário left a two-year-old son, had celebrated his birthday this Wednesday and was a member of the band Di Respect. With over 118,000 followers on Instagram, he already had a five-year trajectory as a forró singer in Manaus, having worked in bands like Rabo de Vaca and Forró Festança.