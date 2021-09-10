Nearly 20 years later, coroners identify two more victims of 9/11

Just days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States, New York authorities said two more victims had been identified.

The information was confirmed last Tuesday (7) by the city’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara A. Sampson.

Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, NY, and a man who was not named at her family’s request were the 1,646th and 1,647th recognized victims of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

The victims were identified through DNA analysis of remains that had not been detected previously. Genetic materials were retrieved from the World Trade Center site.

According to the coroner’s center, the remains of more than 1,100 victims — about 40% of those who died there — have yet to be identified. These were the first identifications of World Trade Center victims since October 2019.

In total, the attack killed 2,753 people and more than 220 others were killed in Washington, DC, and outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever was necessary for as long as it took to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation,” said the city ​​chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara A. Sampson.

Recent use of next-generation sequencing technology — more sensitive than previous techniques — has helped with identifications and “promises to result in more,” officials said in a press release.

Victim worked in one of the towers

Dorothy Morgan, 47, worked for an insurance company in one of the towers, according to the affiliate. CNN International WABC .

Her daughter, Nykiah Morgan, spoke to her mother on the phone for the last time that morning. However, about 10 minutes later, Nykiah Morgan only found her mother’s cell phone busy when she tried to call back, she told WABC.

“She was amazing, caring, generous, loving,” Nykiah Morgan told WABC.

Nykiah held a celebration service for her mother months after the attacks and knew she was gone, but didn’t call it a funeral because she didn’t have final confirmation, she told the WABC.

“I didn’t expect this after all this time,” she told the WABC of the identification.

Genetic material from 2001, 2002 and 2006

Dorothy Morgan’s identity was confirmed by DNA testing of human remains recovered in 2001. The man’s identification was confirmed through genetic material recovered in 2001, 2002 and 2006, the coroner’s center said.

“We continue to use science to make more identifications,” said Mark Desire, assistant director of the coroner’s forensic biology department. “The commitment today is as strong as it was in 2001.”

