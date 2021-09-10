New Electoral Code: understand proposal approved by the Chamber | Policy

On Thursday night, the Chamber approved the basic text of the new Electoral Code, which proposes a broad change in the rules for parties and elections.

Highlights of the text have yet to be voted on (suggestions for changing the project). Then, to become law, it also needs to be approved by the Senate. The changes will only be valid for next year’s elections if it passes through Congress and is sanctioned up to a year before the election.

See the main points of the proposal approved so far, criticized by analysts, who see a worsening in relation to the current rules:

Dissemination of research

Under the project, the surveys carried out before election day can only be released until the day before the election.

Today, institutes can release polling intentions until election day. In the case of surveys carried out on election day, disclosure will only be allowed, in the case of the president of the Republic, after the scheduled time for the closing of voting throughout the national territory.

For other positions, disclosure can be made from 5:00 pm, local time.

Research institutes will have to inform the percentage of correct answers in the surveys carried out in the last five elections.

The text also allows the Public Ministry, parties and coalitions to ask the Electoral Court for access to the internal control system for publicized opinion polls so that they can check the published data.

In addition, if the Court authorizes it, the interested party may have access to the questionnaire model applied.

According to the proposal, the research institute will forward the data within two days and will allow access to the company’s headquarters or branch “for random examination of spreadsheets, maps or equivalents”.

The bill lists a series of expenses that can be paid with public resources from the party fund – such as political advertising, air transport and the purchase of movable and immovable property.

He also says that the money can be used in “other expenses of the party’s interest, as decided by the political party”.

This, according to specialists, opens the way for any type of expense to be paid with the fund — from helicopters to barbecues with draft beer.

The bill foresees that the presentation of the documents of accountability of the parties (collection and expenses) be done through the Federal Revenue system, no longer using the model currently used by the Electoral Court. Technicians claim that the change hinders the tabulations and data crossings made by the Electoral Court.

The proposal sets a ceiling of R$30,000 to fine parties for disapproving accounts. Today, the legislation provides that the fine will be up to 20% of the amount identified as irregular, which according to specialists can reach millions in the accumulated result.

In addition, the bill provides that the return of public funds used irregularly by the parties should only take place “in case of seriousness”.

Hiring companies

It allows parties to hire, with resources from the party fund, private companies to audit accountability. This, in the view of technicians, “outsources” the work of the Electoral Court, which today monitors directly, without intermediaries.

The proposal creates a punishment for those who disclose or share facts “that they know or that are seriously out of context” with the aim of influencing the voter.

The penalty, according to the proposal, is from one to four years and a fine. The penalty can be increased, for example, if the crime is committed via the internet or if it is broadcast in real time; with use of bulk message triggers; or if it is practiced to achieve the integrity of elections to “promote disorder or encourage social denial of election results”.

The text allows the TSE to issue regulations to enforce the Electoral Code, but makes room for Congress to suspend the effectiveness of these regulations if it considers that the TSE has gone beyond its limits and attributions.

Process prescription

The proposal shortens the deadline of the Electoral Court for analyzing the accountability of parties from five to three years, under penalty of extinction of the process.

In addition, another device allows for new documents to be presented at any time during the process by the parties. According to technicians from the Electoral Court, the two changes facilitate the prescription of processes.

Establishes the crime of box 2, which consists of “donating, receiving or using in electoral campaigns, own or third parties, for electoral campaign purposes, financial resources, in any modality, outside the hypotheses and requirements provided for by law”.

The Court, however, may not apply the penalty if the omission or irregularity in the rendering of accounts refers to amounts of lawful origin and does not exceed the legal limit defined for the donation and expenses.

In the assessment of Party Transparency, the provision that limits the role of the Electoral Court to verifying the regularity of the origin and destination of resources also makes it difficult to supervise the cash 2.

The text proposes the decriminalization of irregular transport of voters.

Under the bill, the infraction will be punished in the civil sphere with a fine from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 100 thousand, without prejudice to the possibility of filing a lawsuit for the practice of abuse of power.

The bill changes the period of ineligibility defined by the Clean Record Law – the term remains eight years, but will start to run from the conviction and no longer after serving the sentence.

During the voting of the highlights, the deputies included in the Code a provision that makes ineligible, for eight years, the representative who resigns during the impeachment process.

Currently, the section is already part of the Clean Sheet Law, but it was outside the Code.

In the latest version of the report, the rapporteur, Margarete Coelho (PP-PI), proposed amnesty for parties that did not meet the sex and race quotas in elections before the law was enacted. In other words, the acronyms would not be punished with fines or suspension of party and electoral funds, nor with the need to return the funds. The report now predicts that the criteria for refinancing the sanctions will be defined in future legislation.

Votes for women, blacks and indigenous

For the purpose of distributing the party fund, votes cast to elected women, blacks and indigenous people will be counted double.