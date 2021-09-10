New World to have new beta September 9-12; see how to participate

New World, the MMO game being produced by Amazon, will have a new open beta starting September 9th. All players interested in the game will be able to try the title for free from September 9th to 12th.

Although the beta is open, a process is required to participate. You must be logged into Steam and access the New World page on the platform. In addition to the pre-order options for the standard and deluxe versions of the game, a join button should appear below New World Open Beta. Just click on request access and wait for an email from the game notifying you that you can participate, from the 9th.

It’s interesting to remember that this new beta is only possible because New World went through another postponement. The game was supposed to be released last month – which was already the result of a previous postponement – but was pushed to September 28th.

New World it’s already gone through other testing periods in alpha and beta phases, so this next test should be pretty well over, especially since the game is due out in a few weeks. If this time there are no serious problems, the game should not be postponed again.

Amazon so far has not shown whether it can be a good game producer. In addition to the setbacks with New World, the company canceled Crucible, in an extremely rare maneuver, because the game had already been released.